Philippine volleyball makes case for IATF resumption nod

MANILA, Philippines — Volleyball hopes to be the next sport to get a nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) in resuming its training following the green light on basketball and football the other day.

Equally eager to return like the said sports, volleyball also bats for return sooner than later according to the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc., (LVPI).

Related Stories Basketball, football practices get green light

“Gumawa kami letter with other National Sport Association (NSAs). Wala pa sagot,” LVPI vice president Peter Cayco told The STAR.

“There is urgency but we can only wait for government action on our request.”

Last month, the local volleyball governing body along with six other NSAs submitted a request to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the IATF for a step-by-step return starting with training and conditioning of their athletes especially the national team members.

Included in the joint letter was volleyball’s own protocols to be implemented once given a go-signal to resume training and other activities.

However, volleyball was not among the sports given a go to resume as per the IATF’s decision on Friday only covering basketball and volleyball for now.

Clarifications were made by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) on the said decision, stressing that it’s limited to professional sports and athletes as of the moment thus the permission given on the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the Philippine Football League (PFL).

Volleyball, for its part, has amateur or semi-professional leagues Philippine Superliga (PSL) and Premier Volleyball League (PVL) that like other local leagues were put on hold since the pandemic erupted last March.

The LVPI and the said leagues could only wait and see as for the moment as their fates rely on the IATF depending on the pandemic situation and community quarantine implementation with Metro Manila still under general community quarantine (GCQ) until July 15.