Basketball and Football have been given the green light to resume practices and conditioning
PBA images/FILE
Basketball, football practices get green light
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has allowed the resumption of practices for basketball and football, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said on Friday.

Speaking during a briefing Friday, Roque said that protocols submitted by the PBA and the Philippine Football Federation have been approved by the IATF, per the recommendation of the Philippine Sports Commision and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

"Inaprubahan ng Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusements Board, Department of Health ang joint administrative order kung saan nakalagay ang guidelines para sa health-enhancing physical activities and sports sa panahon ng pandemya," Roque said.

"Pinayagan po yung practice and conditioning ng basketball at saka ng football sang-ayon po sa request ng PBA at ng ibang mga football associations," he added.

Practices between athletes are set to be limited to five persons in General Enhanced Community Quarantine (GCQ) areas and will be bumped up to 10 in Modified GCQ areas.

Despite Metro Manila still being under GCQ as of now, resumption of practices under strict health protocols is a step in the right direction for sports to return.

Earlier this week, PBA players Japeth Aguilar and Adrian Wong allegedly broke quarantine protocols after engaging in a 5v5 scrimmage with other players at a basketball court in Greenhills.

BASKETBALL COVID-19 FOOTBALL
