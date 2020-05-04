UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UAAP coaches okay with rescheduling Season 83 for next year
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 5:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – UP Maroons mentor Bo Perasol and NU Lady Bullpups coach Pat Aquino threw their support to UAAP should it push through with the possibility of delaying the 83rd season early next year due to the repercussions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at the “bigger picture” which is the health and safety of everyone, there would be no problem with the wait for the said tacticians are with life meaning way beyond sports and games for now in the light of this crisis.

“All of the UAAP stakeholders are most probably one in mind that the safety of everyone is primordial to all of us,” Perasol told The STAR on Monday.

“Whether we start the next season late this year or early next year, or even anytime after that, we all have to consider the health and well-being of all.”

Last week, UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag admitted that the chance of Season 83 being dragged all the way to January, instead of its traditional September start, depending on the board meeting discussion and government advisories.

The possibility did not surprise Aquino anymore as much as he would want to get back into action right away in a bid to extend their 96th straight win and six-peat reign in women’s basketball.

“When I heard the news about PSC’s decision to cancel all scheduled national competitions this year, I was already expecting that the UAAP could go the same route, especially if there is still no vaccine,” he said.

“Like any other athlete or coach, I am just as sad as them knowing we cannot compete this season but I believe that we just have to look at the bigger picture.”

As it stands, opening the UAAP anytime soon is a long shot even if the NCR gets placed under a more lenient General Community Quarantine, where sports-related mass gatherings as well as the re-opening of gyms, fitness studios and sports facilities would still be prohibited.

As a school-based institution and not just a commercial league, the cloudy opening of classes could also affect the season opener according to Saguisag, making it a domino-like dilemma for the UAAP.

Ironing out solutions for this in a hurry, however, is not an option as Perasol believes everything would fall on its perfect places in due time.

“There will be a lot of questions when we do that, like the eligibility of players, whether to play on an empty stadium or not. What I’m sure though is that we will all figure out how to go through it when the time comes.”

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gym owners balk at quarantine restriction
By Bill Velasco | 18 hours ago
Gym, fitness center and health club owners as well as fitness professionals from all over the country were in an uproar upon...
Sports
fbfb
Jimmy Alapag bares takeaways from 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Like every basketball and sports fan on the planet during this pandemic, Jimmy Alapag is glued to his iPad devouring with...
Sports
fbfb
Gym exec thinks sports facilities should open in GCQ
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gold's Gym Philippines President and CEO Mylene Dayrit argued her case that the resumption of sports facilities will bring...
Sports
fbfb
Elorde matriarch passes away at 92
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The matriarch's grandson Nico Elorde, who plays for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA, posted a tribute for his late grandmother...
Sports
fbfb
Dignadice still active in hoops
By Joaquin Henson | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Basketball remains a focal point in former PBA star Yves Dignadice’s life, pandemic or not, and now that he’s 56, a consuming passion is growing the game with kids in Torrance, metro Los Angeles.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Health exec thumbs down resumption of all individual sports after quarantine
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Not all individual sports can be allowed should the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
MGM offers to host NBA season resumption
18 hours ago
MGM Resorts International has pitched a proposal to the NBA to complete the coronavirus-halted 2019-20 season on courts in...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
NU's Bryan Bagunas featured in FIVB website, talks about volleyball career
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
The 22-year-old hitter from National University, who helped steer Team Philippines to a breakthrough silver medal finish in...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Latest 'The Last Dance' episode to be dedicated to Kobe Bryant
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Bryant, who passed away last January in a helicopter crash, was interviewed for the documentary July last year. The footage...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Philippine sports chief eyes resuming some events after quarantine
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair William “Butch” Ramirez on Sunday said there is a chance sports will continue...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with