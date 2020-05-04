UAAP coaches okay with rescheduling Season 83 for next year

MANILA, Philippines – UP Maroons mentor Bo Perasol and NU Lady Bullpups coach Pat Aquino threw their support to UAAP should it push through with the possibility of delaying the 83rd season early next year due to the repercussions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at the “bigger picture” which is the health and safety of everyone, there would be no problem with the wait for the said tacticians are with life meaning way beyond sports and games for now in the light of this crisis.

“All of the UAAP stakeholders are most probably one in mind that the safety of everyone is primordial to all of us,” Perasol told The STAR on Monday.

“Whether we start the next season late this year or early next year, or even anytime after that, we all have to consider the health and well-being of all.”

Last week, UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag admitted that the chance of Season 83 being dragged all the way to January, instead of its traditional September start, depending on the board meeting discussion and government advisories.

The possibility did not surprise Aquino anymore as much as he would want to get back into action right away in a bid to extend their 96th straight win and six-peat reign in women’s basketball.

“When I heard the news about PSC’s decision to cancel all scheduled national competitions this year, I was already expecting that the UAAP could go the same route, especially if there is still no vaccine,” he said.

“Like any other athlete or coach, I am just as sad as them knowing we cannot compete this season but I believe that we just have to look at the bigger picture.”

As it stands, opening the UAAP anytime soon is a long shot even if the NCR gets placed under a more lenient General Community Quarantine, where sports-related mass gatherings as well as the re-opening of gyms, fitness studios and sports facilities would still be prohibited.

As a school-based institution and not just a commercial league, the cloudy opening of classes could also affect the season opener according to Saguisag, making it a domino-like dilemma for the UAAP.

Ironing out solutions for this in a hurry, however, is not an option as Perasol believes everything would fall on its perfect places in due time.

“There will be a lot of questions when we do that, like the eligibility of players, whether to play on an empty stadium or not. What I’m sure though is that we will all figure out how to go through it when the time comes.”