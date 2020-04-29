UAAP
Icarus, The Carter Effect and Barca Dreams are among the sports documentaries you can catch on Netflix during quarantine
IMDb/Netflix
Sports documentaries to watch on Netflix during quarantine
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — With the sports world still on hold due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most sports fans are turning to documentaries to get their fix.

But with only two episodes of Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" released per week, some fans may be itching for more sports content while they wait.

Philstar.com takes a look at some of the other sports documentaries available to Filipino fans on Netflix to quench their sporting hunger while stuck at home in quarantine.

1. The Carter Effect

Released back in 2017, "The Carter Effect" covers the impact of Vince Carter during his time with the Toronto Raptors from the late 90s to the early 2000s.

Carter, whose long and storied career is highlighted by his time with the Raptors, became NBA Rookie of the Year, a slam dunk contest champion and a four-time All-Star with the Canadian squad.

The film was produced by Lakers star LeBron James' digital video company, Uninterrupted. Interviews of fellow NBA stars like Tracy McGrady and Candian Steve Nash also highlight the documentary.

2. Icarus

This 2017 film by Bryan Fogel revolves around doping in sports.

Fogel chanced upon a Russian scientist who helps him discover just how big of a scandal he may be walking into.

"Icarus" explores a state-sponsored Olympic doping program in Russia that has been described as the "biggest scandal in sports history".

3. Q Ball

"Q Ball" narrates the journey of a basketball squad in the San Quentin State Prison in California.

Called the San Quentin Warriors, inmates use basketball and sport to search for redemption both on and off the court.

Made in 2019, the basketball squad was formed when members of NBA team Golden State Warriors, including superstar Kevin Durant, frequently visited the inmates.

In a place where freedom is taken away from them, basketball gives them a little bit of joy.

4. GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

"GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling" chronicles the rise and fall of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), the first-ever female wrestling show back in the late 1980s.

Released in 2012, "GLOW" features the journeys of aspring actors and models turned professional wrestlers from 1986 to 1989.

The documentary features footage from the original telivision series itself as well as interviews with the wrestlers themselves done years after the show ended.

5. Barca Dreams

Much like all other sports, football has also been put to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Filipino football fans can quench their thirst for action on the pitch with the 2015 documentary "Barca Dreams".

Described by IMDb as "the most complete documentary ever to be made" about famous football club FC Barcelona, "Barca Dreams" narrates the club's long road to fame.

The film culminates in the football club's current status as one of the most prestigious clubs in the sport, producing players like Leo Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

With sports fans and athletes alike mostly stuck in their homes during the health crisis, these documentaries may just provide enough action to get us through.

