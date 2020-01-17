Team Sagupaan bets lead PCC derby field

MANILA, Philippines — Several members of Team Sagupaan led by cockfight idol Patrick Antonio and Tony Antonio set out as early favorites as the Erica and Friends 4-Cock Derby gets underway at the Pasay City Cockpit today.

No less than P300,000 in cash prizes await winners in this event supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

PCC pit manager Gerald Go said some members of Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) and upcoming Metro Manila derbyists will also compete.

Up next is the Ace and Elbie 4-Cock Derby on Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, aficionados who want to help victims of the Taal volcano eruption in Batangas may bring their donations (in cash or in kind) at the PCC office through Jerald Picazo.

Also up is the 2020 LGBA Cocker of the Year race which kicks off with the first leg at Pasay Cockpit on Feb. 14, 21 and 28 (7-cock derby).