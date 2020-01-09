SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas unveiled the pool for the 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in March
Contributed photo
Chooks-to-Go reveals 3x3 pool for Olympic Qualifiers
(Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines —  With the 2020 FIBA 3X3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament less than two months away, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 unveiled the pool, consisting of the top 10 3x3 players in the country.

As per FIBA 3x3 rules, four of the six players that will be part of the team should be in the top 10 of the country's rankings.

Headlining the pool are top two Filipino players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol.

The rest of the squad are Dylan Ababou, Karl Dehesa, Leonard Santillan, Chris De Chavez, Gab Banal, Jaypee Belencion, Leo De Vera, and Ryan Monteclaro.

Since December of last year, the team has been training non-stop. The sessions were handled by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 commissioner Eric Altamirano, Liman ace and China head coach Stefan Stojacic, and Serbian strength and conditioning coach Darko Krsman.

Also helping out in the sessions are Troy Rike and Franky Johnson.

"Our players have been training non-stop since November, giving just a few days of break during the holidays," said league owner Ronald Mascariñas. 

"This is our last shot at the Olympics that is why we are going all out for this."

The Olympic qualifiers takes place from March 18 to 22 in India. Three teams from the tournament will gain qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
