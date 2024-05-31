Saso surges to the top with 68; Korda limps with an 80

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the second tee during the first round of the US Women's Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso delivered a remarkable 68 to seize the lead and spark hopes for a second US Women’s Open crown in three years.

While much of the field scrambled and struggled at the tough Lancaster Country Club, which all but saw world No. 1 Nelly Korda’s bid for a Grand Slam dream shatter, Saso endured a shaky three-birdie, two-bogey front nine. She then snapped a run of five pars on the back nine with back-to-back birdies from No. 15 that cushioned the impact of a last-hole misstep, carding a pair of 34s at the par-70 layout in Lancaster, Pennsylvania Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Saso led Thai Wichanee Meechai, American Andrea Lee and French amateur Adela Cernousek by one stroke after the trio matched 69s in difficult conditions. Ten others, including major winners Sei Young Kim and Minjee Lee, carded identical 70s.

Though 18 holes do not make a major champion, the ICTSI-backed Saso can lean on her remarkable start to fuel her bid for a second major crown. She previously edged Nasa Hataoka in sudden death to win the 2021 edition of the prestigious LPGA Tour major in San Francisco.

Saso hit 10 fairways and 12 greens, shining on the putting surface with 27 putts, including two crucial saves from the bunkers. The strong start comes after she missed the cut for the first time in tournaments this season.

But she insisted it was pure luck.

“I think I was luckier than I was good today (Friday). I made some really good putts and had very few long par putts towards the end,” said Saso.

Reflecting on her round, Saso noted that she hit a good drive on No. 10 but messed up her approach shot, leaving her with a 6-to-7-foot putt for par, which she made. On No. 11, she overshot the green, leaving herself a difficult chip shot that rested 15 feet from the cup. She holed it in.

On No. 12, where Korda struggled, Saso’s tee-shot landed in the left bunker. She blasted it to about 12 to 15 feet from the hole and drained the putt. “I was just lucky,” she humbly stated.

Despite her lead, Saso tempered expectations for another major title run.

“It’s always good to be back seeing familiar faces. It’s the biggest major, a very difficult week of the year. But I don’t tell myself to be confident, it’s more about having fun, enjoying the game and playing comfortably,” she said.

When asked if she planned to re-adjust her game now that she’s in the lead, Saso maintained: “I don’t think I’ll change anything. There’s so much golf left and the course is very difficult, the conditions are very tough, especially with the swirling winds. The greens are also firm and fast.”

“So I’ll need to stay focused, trust the process and have fun out there,” she added.

In contrast, Korda, who won six of her first seven tournaments this season, including the first major, the Chevron Championship, is headed for an early exit.

She opened with an uncharacteristic 10-over 80, marred by a career-worst score of 10 on the par-3, 161-yard No. 12.

Her tee shot found the back bunker and her subsequent efforts resulted in the ball rolling into the front-guarding hazard. After a drop, she tried a bump-and-roll up the steep slope to the front pin but failed twice to hold the green, losing three balls in all before finishing with a 10.

At tied 138th, along with fellow major winners Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko, Korda will need a spectacular round to salvage a spot in the weekend play of the $12 million event.

Saso, meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence as she resumes her bid in Friday’s second round, aiming to match or better her opening round performance and build momentum heading into what promises to be a challenging, wild weekend.

Saso’s best finish this season was tied for ninth in the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas last April. She failed to advance in the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Filipina amateur Junia Gabasa experienced a challenging first major appearance, struggling with a birdie-less 85 to drop to joint 152nd in a field of 156.

Gabasa was the first alternate after the US Women’s Open Qualifier in Texas, where she pooled a 36-hole total of five-under 139 (67-72), tying for the second best score in the elims. She made it to this week’s elite roster after another player dropped out.

One of the 19 amateurs in the fold, Gabasa helped the Texas Bobcats win the Sun Belt Conference team championship this season. She was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, played in five tournaments and scored for Texas State in 13 of the 14 rounds of stroke play. She was also 4-1 in match play.

However, the US Women’s Open challenge proved too much for Gabasa. Teeing off on No. 10, she bogeyed three of the first four holes, dropped another stroke on the 18th and made five more bogeys and three double bogeys in the last nine holes, finishing with a 46-39.

Despite the rough start, the experience is valuable, and the young Cebuana shotmaker hopes to improve and deliver a better performance in the second round.