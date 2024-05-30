Young triathletes take the spotlight in IRONKIDS Subic

MANILA, Philippines – The future of Philippine triathlon will have the chance to showcase their skills in a non-timed race focused on fun and participation when the Choco Hero IRONKIDS is held on June 8 in Subic Bay.

Open to kids aged 6 to 15, the swim-bike-run features various categories. Participants in the 13-15 age group will tackle a 250m swim, 6km bike and 2km run race. Younger age brackets include 11-12 (200m swim, 4km bike and 1.5km run), 9-10 (150m swim, 4km bike and 1.5km run), and 6-8 (and 100m swim, 2km bike and 1km run).

Adding to the weekend’s excitement is the relay competition, with mixed team categories for ages 11-15 (200m swim, 4km bike and 1.5km run) and 6-10 (100m swim, 2km bike and 1km run).

“This event goes beyond competition; it’s about providing exposure for these enthusiastic kids,” said Princess Galura, Regional Director of the organizing The IRONMAN Group. “We are proud to nurture the future stars of Philippine triathlon.”

Registration continues until race week. For details, or visit http://ironkidsphil.com/site/ or social media accounts ironkidsphil on Facebook and Instagram.

The IRONKIDS, which serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Century Tuna full-distance IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay on June 9, has long complemented the IRONMAN series, nurturing talent and promoting an active lifestyle among children, fostering values like discipline and sportsmanship while curbing gadget addiction.

Meanwhile, registration for the main events, the full IM PH and the IM 70.3, is also open, expecting a surge of participants as the final listup week approaches.

This year’s event, supported by AG1. Breitlin 1884, Fulgaz. HOKA, Hyperice. Qatar Airways, ROKA, Santini, TriDot, Vinfast and Wahoo, boasts a strong international presence, with 44 countries represented in the Full IRONMAN race. The Philippines leads with 147 entries, followed by Japan (54), France (18), the US (16) and Singapore (10).

The IM 70.3 Subic Bay attracts athletes from 39 countries, including 304 from the host, 24 from Vietnam, 13 each from Great Britain and Japan, and 10 from Thailand.

Additionally, the Team Tents Competition aims to foster camaderies in the Subic Bay community, offering a top prize of P10,000 cast and another P10,000 worth of Century Tuna and Vita Coco products.