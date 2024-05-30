^

Vermosa Green Run returns for 3rd edition

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 4:55pm
Vermosa Green Run returns for 3rd edition
The Vermosa Green Run is returning this Sunday, June 30.
MANILA, Philippines – The third Vermosa Green Run will commence this weekend, as new initiatives are expected to be launched for the central business and residential district down south. 

The Green Run will be held on Sunday, June 30, where more programs and initiatives will be introduced.

There will be a total of five categories for the runners — a 3k run, a 5k run, a 10k run and a 21k half marathon. 

A 1k dog run, where pet dogs and owners can participate, will also be held for the second year in a row. This time around, more slots for the pets and owners will be available. 

Runners who are interested to participate may register at ayalaland.myruntime.com. 

The event, which will have a theme of “Go Greener, Get Leaner, Give Back: Run Towards a Brighter Future,” will kick off “carless weekends,” where four-wheel vehicles will not be used at designated zones to lessen the carbon footprint at the 725-hectare district. 

The event will also set in motion the Ayala Vermosa sports hub (AVSH) velocity running club, which will have weekly running activities for members and classes in a bid to sustain a life of fitness and overall wellness. 

For this year, the Green Run will also have two more partner-beneficiaries this year — the Pawssion Project and Takbo Kabitenyo. 

The former is a non-profit organization that rescues animals suffering from abandonment, abuse, injury or neglect and the latter is a running team from Cavite that aims to inspire the youth and promote sports and a healthy lifestyle. 

A portion of the registration fees will go to support young runners from Cavite. 

“The Green Run has always been an exhilarating experience for runners — be they casual, serious or elite. The freshness of the air in Vermosa, the lush foliage and the clear pathways have been hailed as real boons by participants,” project development manager MJ Aragones said in a statement.
 
“On its third year, the experience will be even better as the whole Vermosa Estate continues to blossom with new features. The Athletes House in the AVSH is now accommodating guests, the FIFA-certified football pitch is operational and the new Ayala Mall Vermosa is now open with more food outlets,” he added. 

“More importantly, the northern part of Vermosa is being rapidly developed. Runners will find more amenities and conveniences this year.” 

Aragones said that the Green Run is the district’s commitment to the environment and to its vision-mission of promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle.

