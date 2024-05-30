Norwood now playing assistant coach for Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines -- Gabe Norwood has a new position for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The team on Thursday signed Norwood to a one-year deal as a playing assistant coach for the Elasto Painters.

This came about a week after Rain or Shine was swept in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals by the San Miguel Beermen.

“Gabe Norwood is now a playing assistant coach!” the team said in a Facebook post.

In the All-Filipino conference, the guard averaged 2.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

In the Commissioner’s Cup, he scored 3.8 points, hauled down 1.9 rebounds and dished out 1.1 assists a game.

Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao, last week, emphasized the need to keep Norwood and big man Beau Belga, both of whom have been playing for the team for more than a decade now, to guide the young squad.

The coach stressed that the team now has six or seven players capable of being their cornerstone. The upcoming PBA draft, combined with the veteran smarts of Norwood and Belga, would help the team in the future, Guiao underscored.

“We have the draft to do that. Two first round picks in the draft, so we will get the resource or talent there, combine with the younger guys. We have to keep Gabe and Beau so they can keep on helping us in the team,” he said.