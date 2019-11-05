2,000 jins show wares in Inter-School Taekwondo

MANILA, Philippines — Around 2,000 athletes are expected to vie for honors in the 2019 Smart/MVP Sports Foundation National Inter-School Taekwondo Championships on Nov. 9-10 at the Ayala Malls, Manila Bay.

The competition will feature Novice and Advance male and female performers in the Seniors, Juniors, Cadet and Gradeschool categories.

The two-day tournament includes Poomsae or “forms” which is open to colored and blackbelt students for individual, pair and team events.

Poomsae entries follow a systematic time of movement in consecutive sequence against an imaginary lone or multiple opponents. Hands and feet and interconnected techniques like blocking, punching, striking, thrusting and kicking are used in this event. Constant training of Poomsae helps improve flexibility and control in breathing, balance, power, eye focus and mental discipline.

Schools affiliated with the Philippine Taekwondo Association nationwide will compete. Among these are Ateneo de Manila University, University of Sto. Tomas, St. Paul Pasig, Diliman Preparatory School, Mary Hill School, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Montessori Integrated School, De La Salle University, University of the East, National University, Philippine Science High School, School of Holy Spirit, University of the Philippines Diliman, Arellano University and other Visayas and Mindanao institutions.