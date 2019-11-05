PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Inter-School Taekwondo
MVP Sports Foundation FB Page/ File
2,000 jins show wares in Inter-School Taekwondo
(The Philippine Star) - November 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Around 2,000 athletes are expected to vie for honors in the 2019 Smart/MVP Sports Foundation National Inter-School Taekwondo Championships on Nov. 9-10 at the Ayala Malls, Manila Bay.

The competition will feature Novice and Advance male and female performers in the Seniors, Juniors, Cadet and Gradeschool categories.

The two-day tournament includes Poomsae or “forms” which is open to colored and blackbelt students for individual, pair and team events. 

Poomsae entries follow a systematic time of movement in consecutive sequence against an imaginary lone or multiple opponents. Hands and feet and interconnected techniques like blocking, punching, striking, thrusting and kicking are used in this event.  Constant training of Poomsae helps improve flexibility and control in breathing, balance, power, eye focus and mental discipline.

Schools affiliated with the Philippine Taekwondo Association nationwide will compete.  Among these are Ateneo de Manila University, University of Sto. Tomas, St. Paul Pasig, Diliman Preparatory School, Mary Hill School, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Montessori Integrated School, De La Salle University, University of the East, National University, Philippine Science High School,  School of Holy Spirit, University of the Philippines Diliman, Arellano University and other Visayas and Mindanao institutions.

SMART/MVP SPORTS FOUNDATION NATIONAL INTER-SCHOOL TAEKWONDO CHAMPIONSHIPS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Belangel poised to take over point guard duties for immaculate Eagles
8 hours ago
Ateneo's SJ Belangel was awarded his first-ever Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week award.
Sports
Jordan and Lauren Heading: A tag team couple for Philippine sports
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
At first glance, you’d think that Jordan and Lauren Heading look out of place inside the quiet confines of a coffee...
Sports
Depleted Aces buck Standhardinger’s 37-16 explosion
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
They may be short in manpower pending the approval of a trade but the quarterfinals-chasing Alaska Aces showed there’s...
Sports
So rules random chess world tilt
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Wesley So has achieved his goal to be a world champ as he toppled Norwegian world classical titlist Magnus Carlsen in the...
Sports
PBA reinforcements eyed for Philippine 3x3 team
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippine 3x3 team is mulling to tap a player or two from the Philippine Basketball Association in an effort to boost...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Knights, Stags figure in knockout semis
1 hour ago
Letran and San Sebastian try to keep their title hopes alive as they collide today at the start of the stepladder semifinals...
Sports
Cavaliers, Warriors sustain top form in UNTV meet games tomorrow
November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
PNP vs GSISDefending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines extended its winning streak to five games while Department of Environment and Natural Resources stunned Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission,...
1 hour ago
Sports
1 hour ago
Gan, Lacambra share honors in Petron karting
1 hour ago
Jefferson Gan Jr. and Alonso Marcus Lacambra ruled their respective classes and shared top honors in the Petron Motorsports...
Sports
Philippine spikers test mettle in Super Cup
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Games today (FIloil Flying V Center, San Juan)
1 hour ago
Sports
Puentevella slams door on Thai lifters
By Joey Villar | November 5, 2019 - 12:00am
The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas will not allow Thailand to field a team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games set next month at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium due to anti-doping violations
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with