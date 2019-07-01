Jimuel Pacquiao: The rising son

MANILA, Philippines — Three weeks before Manny Pacquiao stakes his world title in Las Vegas, his 18-year-old son put on his own show last Saturday and stayed undefeated as an amateur.

Jimuel Pacquiao faced his toughest test so far inside the ring but had his hands raised in victory after a three-round fight against Darel Marquez at the RNJ Gym in Muntinlupa.

The young Pacquiao, following the footsteps of his father, relied heavily on his 1-2 combinations, and cheers from his supporters, including his grandmother, Mommy D, to score the victory.

All three judges scored the fight for Jimuel. One judge had it 30-24 when the fight seemed so much closer than that.

It was the third win in as many fights for Jimuel, who defeated fellow amateurs Lucas Carson last February and Miguel Egan last April.

“I tried to stay relaxed,” Jimuel, a fresh high school graduate, told sportscaster Dyan Castillejo, who was at ringside.

“I trained for this. I can take the shots. But I need to work harder,” added the eldest son of the 40-year-old icon, who faces American Keith Thurman on July 20 at the MGM Grand.

Pacquiao and his wife, Jinkee, have tried to discourage their son from taking up the brutal sport. But it seems that there’s really nothing they could do.

“This is my passion,” said Jimuel.

Boxing is in his blood.