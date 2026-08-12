Dominican Republic is Miss World 2026, Philippines in Top 12

Joheirry Mola of Domican Republic wins Miss World 2026 at the coronation night held in Vietnam on September 5, 2026. She is flanked by her runners up: 1st runner- up Elisabeth Reynes of Spain (left) and Taanusiya Chetty of Malaysia (2nd runner-up).

MANILA, Philippines – Joheirry Mola of Domican Republic bested 110 other international delegates to be crowned Miss World 2026. She was crowned by outgoing titleholder Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri of Thailand.

Elisabeth Reynes of Spain was proclaimed 1st runner-up while Taanusiya Chetty of Malaysia was named 2nd runner-up, aside from winning the Beaury with a Purpose project.

The Philippines' Asia Rose Simpson's journey to the crown was filled with triumphs from several challenges. She first became part of the Top 60 in the Sports challenge, placed third in the Talent challenge, and her Seed Foundation was chosen as one of her continent’s Top 6 Beauty with a Purpose projects. Asia Rose won the entire Head-to-Head challenge to easily fast track herself to the Top 12.

The other ladies who made it to the Top 6 were Romanda Hombir (South Africa), People’s Choice poll winner Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin (Eritrea), and hometown girl Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc (Vietnam).

The other delegates who made it to the Top 20 were Makanaka Makanyiso (BWAP, Zimbabwe), Dr. Adah Mushibi (Multimedia, Zambia), Indira Ampiot (Top Model, France), Josianne Sciotti (Peru), Jade Glab (USA), Alina Luz Akselrad (Argentina), Gabriela Botelho (Brazil), Tiare Henry-Anguna (Cook Islands), Yifei Dong (China), Fatoumata Diop (Senegal), Ivy Trizah Muhenye (Kenya), Olga Lombardo (Belgium), Julia Horne (Gibraltar), and Valeriia Lisovska (Ukraine).

Pageant observers were hoping the event would feel like a deja vu from 2013 when the Philippines won both the Miss World with Megan Young and Miss Supranational with Mutya Johanna Datul for the first time, and the Miss International with Bea Rose Santiago for the fifth time. Only, the aspiration did not transpire as hoped for.

Among the members of the selection committee were Miss World Organization chief executive officer Julia Morley CBE, Jonathan Shaw, as well as past winners Lady Wilnelia Merced Forsythe of Puerto Rico (1975), Linda Petersdottir of Iceland (1988), Karolina Bielawska of Poland (2021), and Krystyna Pyskova of Czech Republic (2024).

This year's edition of the Miss World pageant unfolded from the 2 Thang 4 Square complex in Nha Trang, Vietnam and was witnessed globally through the Miss World Organization’s channel on YouTube.

RELATED: PH’s Asia Rose Simpson advances to Miss World 2026 Top 40