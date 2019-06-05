PSL affirms support for Philippines’ SEAG volleyball bid

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Superliga reiterated its support to the national women’s volleyball team that will see action in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.



PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said their support to the national squad remains solid as the country prepares to host the prestigious biennial meet from November 30 to December 15.



Majority of the members of the national pool came from the PSL.



Aby Marano of F2 Logistics serves as team captain while Jaja Santiago of Foton, Mika Reyes of Petron, Kalei Mau of United VC and Mylene Paat of Cignal are all tipped to make it to the squad that is bidding to emerge with a podium finish.



The team formally started its training on Tuesday and is expected to receive financial support from the Philippine Sports Commission in the next few weeks.



“Our support to the national team is solid,” said Juico during the launch of the PSL All-Filipino Conference, which starts on June 15.



“We have already allowed our players to join the national team in training and we expect them to get better as the SEA Games draw near. We hope our team realizes its goal of winning a medal in the SEA Games.”



National team head coach Shaq Delos Santos said they are looking to join the PSL Invitational Conference as one team to serve as a warm up for the 11-nation conclave.



“This time, we want to join the Invitationals as one team,” said Delos Santos, adding that they want everybody to be on board to develop the chemistry and cohesiveness of the squad.



“But it all depends on the dates of our China and Japan trainings. Right now, everything is still being finalized.”



Juico welcomed the idea, saying that the country’s most prestigious volleyball league is willing to do everything to help the national squad.



“Well, the Invitational Conference is the time where you can experiment,” he said. “If they want to join as one team, they’re very much welcome.”