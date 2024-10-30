Government starts sending aid, spearheading rescue operations in Bicol

Amid the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on October 25, the government, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., started sending aid and commenced rescue operations in the affected areas.

Conveyor Belt of Road

“The DSWD shall rush to all affected areas to provide relief goods, both pre-positioned and new supplies to augment those provided by the local government units. As soon as weather permits, the DSWD will mobilize the grant of financial aid under existing government programs.”

“I want to see a conveyor belt of aid that is constantly delivering aid to the front.”

