Lifeâ€™s Camera focuses on InLife Sheroes in Motion

Life’s Camera focuses on InLife Sheroes in Motion

InLife Executive Chairperson Nina D. Aguas shares her dream of touching the lives of a million men supporting women after InLife Sheroes has impacted more than ten million lives after 6 years.`

MANILA, Philippines — Women are resilient, silently enduring struggles while remaining the backbone of their homes. As primary caregivers, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Since its establishment in 2019, the InLife Sheroes Advocacy and Movement (InLife Sheroes) has been championing women empowerment, transforming their voices into a powerful call to action through its four pillars: financial literacy, health and wellness, women-specific solutions and access to social and business networks.

On March 12, InLife Sheroes celebrated its 6th anniversary through its Life, Camera, Action: Sheroes in Motion event held at the Insular Life Corporate Centre in Muntinlupa City, honoring the 1st InLife Sheroes Awards recipients for their courage, commitment and advocacy.

Atty. Nelisa Guevara-Garcia: The defender of the voiceless

Atty. Nelisa Guevara-Garcia has spent two decades in the legal profession, dedicating 15 years to rescuing children from online sexual exploitation. As the Director of National Prosecution Development for International Justice Mission (IJM) Philippines, she leads efforts to develop sustainable prosecution strategies, ensuring justice for the most vulnerable.

“Children are my primary clients,” Atty. Garcia shares. “Awareness is the first step. You can’t just choose an advocacy at random—it has to be something you can commit to. For me, there was a tipping point where I knew I could no longer stand by. I had to act,” Atty Lisa explains when asked why she advocated for human rights.

Her work has led to numerous convictions, even reaching the Supreme Court. However, she measures success not just by legal victories, but by the transformation of survivors. “All the women I’ve helped in my cases are my Sheroes. I’ve seen them grow and change their lives after traumatic experiences. I share this award with the women and children I represented in court who were victims and now survivors. I thank all of them for their courage.”

Marge Aviso: Empowering communities through digital innovation

Leaving a high-pressure job in the call center industry to spend more time with her son, Marge Aviso found her calling in digital entrepreneurship.