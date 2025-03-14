TNT celebrates 25 years of bringing â€˜MAXâ€™ saya to millions of Filipinos

TNT celebrates 25 years of bringing ‘MAX’ saya to millions of Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — TNT, the value mobile brand of Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), is celebrating its 25th anniversary in a big way as it reinforces its mission of bringing saya to millions of Filipinos.

With the theme, “MAX Masaya sa Anibersaya 25,” TNT’s year-long celebration is marked by a wider mobile network, more value-packed offers and more exciting experiences for subscribers nationwide.

From the original KaTropas Rico Yan, Dominic Ochoa and Marvin Agustin to today’s KaTropas Kathryn Bernardo, Joshua Garcia and Mimiyuuuh, TNT has been bringing saya to Filipino for 25 years

Philippines’ biggest mobile brand

TNT’s milestone year is made even more special by the fact that it remains the Philippines’ biggest mobile brand with close to 35 million subscribers or KaTropas as of end-2024.

“We are thankful to our nearly 35 million subscribers who continue to make TNT the Philippines’ biggest mobile brand,” said Lloyd Manaloto, FVP at Smart.

“Since the brand was launched in April 2000, TNT has always aimed to be the mobile brand that empowers Filipinos in their daily lives. We thank the trust and loyalty of our KaTropas, who continue to inspire and support us in our mission to be the 'People's brand' through all these years,” he added.

MAX pinalawak na network

In TNT’s 25th year, KaTropas can expect a wider network that supports their digital lifestyles.

TNT, along with Smart, recently launched 5G MAX in Taguig City to offer a differentiated 5G experience for subscribers marked by faster upload and download speeds and ultra-low latency for seamless online activities.

KaTropas can expect more 5G Max areas and more cell sites to be rolled out across the country this year to provide better coverage and ensure a leveled-up mobile experience as KaTropas enjoy their favorite online activities—from working or studying online, streaming their favorite teleseryes on their daily commute, watching the latest TikTok uploads of their celebrity idols, to playing mobile games with the whole tropa.

MAX sulit na offers

TNT continues to give back to subscribers by introducing more value-packed data packs this year in line with the brand's mission of democratizing access to meaningful innovations.

For a limited time, new subscribers who avail of the TNT 5G SIM can enjoy up to 25 GB FREE Data for only P39. The TNT 5G SIM is available on the Smart Online Store with free delivery, and via accredited retailers nationwide.

Moreover, to suit the evolving digital needs of KaTropas, TNT rolled out more value-packed services, such as Panalo 30, TikTok Saya 50 and Saya All 99 offers.

Panalo 30 comes with 2 GB open access data, 500 minutes of Calls to All, and 500 Texts to All valid for two days for only P30—perfect for those who need a reliable combination of data, calls and texts.

On the other hand, TikTok Saya 50 provides KaTropas with their daily dose of entertainment with its Unli TikTok, 3 GB data, and Unli Calls & Texts valid for three days for only P50.

For even greater value for heavy data users, Saya All 99 comes with its Unli Facebook, Unli Instagram, Unli Messenger, Unli TikTok, Unli Mobile Legends, Unli Calls and Texts to All, plus 6 GB open access data valid for seven days for only P99.

TNT subscribers can register to all these value-packed offers and more by heading to the nearest accredited retailer, by logging into the Smart App or their go-to mobile wallet, or by simply dialing *123# on their smartphone.

MAX exciting experiences

TNT is also celebrating its 25th year with more exciting and unforgettable KaTropa experiences throughout the year!

From February 28 to March 31, subscribers can get a chance to win a spot at a special bonding session with KaTropas Kathryn Bernardo and Joshua Garcia. To join and rack up raffle entries, subscribers simply need to text TNT25 to 5858 and avail of the Saya All 149 offer.

TNT subscribers can also look forward to more big surprises in the coming weeks and months, including instant data freebies, exclusive discounts with partners, and fun-filled on-ground activities!

Join TNT’s 25th anniversary celebration by switching to the country’s biggest tropa now! To know more, visit TNT’s official website at https://tntph.com/Pages/anibersaya2025.

Editor’s Note: This press release for TNT is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.