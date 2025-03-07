BGCâ€™S biggest office landlord is home to fortune 500 companies in PH

BGC’S biggest office landlord is home to fortune 500 companies in PH

McKinley West is one of Megaworld’s four townships in BGC and its periphery. It is also where one of the stations of the Metro Manila Subway will be located in the near future.

More than 100 BPOs, global companies are located in Uptown, McKinley Hill, and McKinley West

MANILA, Philippines — Megaworld corporation leads Bonifacio Global City’s office market, a testament to its role as Manila’s leading business address.

Its master-planned townships are magnets for top global companies, fueling growth and shaping the future of Metro Manila’s most dynamic central business district.

This dominance is confirmed by industry giants CBRE (Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis) Group, Inc., who highlights Megaworld’s unparalleled scale and reach within Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Jie Espinosa, Country Head, CBRE Philippines, emphasizes Megaworld’s significant presence: “Megaworld has reached a breadth and scale that is significant compared to all of the other developers in the market, establishing itself as the biggest landlord in BGC.”

This leadership is particularly evident in Megaworld’s substantial holdings across two of BGC’s three key micro-markets.

Megaworld’s impressive portfolio comprises close to 900,000sqm of office space, more than half of Megaworld’s total portfolio of 1.6 million sqm.

The company owns 33 office towers in its three township developments in BGC including Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley Hill and McKinley West, which are home to close to 120 multinational companies and over 133,000 professionals.

The sheer number of employees underscores the significant economic impact of Megaworld’s developments.

The 50-hectare McKinley Hill is home to 73 multinational companies, which employ around 60,000 professionals.

A magnet for multinational companies

The allure of Megaworld’s townships is undeniable. A remarkable 119 local and multinational companies have chosen to establish their operations within these vibrant communities.

This influx of businesses highlights the appeal of master-planned developments like Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley Hill, and McKinley West as prime business locations.

The strategic planning and comprehensive amenities offered by these townships are clearly attractive to businesses seeking a productive and stimulating work environment.

McKinley Hill: Silicon Valley vibe

McKinley Hill, a sprawling 50-hectare township, stands out as a prime example of Megaworld’s success. It houses 73 multinational companies across 18 office towers, employing over 60,000 professionals.

Its campus-style office buildings, all accredited as PEZA special economic zones for information technology, create an environment reminiscent of Silicon Valley’s innovation hubs.

This strategic focus on technology attracts companies specializing in software development, data encoding, customer service, call centers, system integration, and IT support.

Silicon Valley-inspired campus-style buildings and office towers in McKinley Hill host global companies including Bayer, Cognizant, Samsung, Thompson Reuters, and Wells Fargo, among others.

Major players like Wells Fargo, Samsung, Cognizant, and Bayer have established a significant presence here, further solidifying McKinley Hill’s reputation as a leading business destination.

Uptown Bonifacio: Premier business hub

Uptown Bonifacio, another jewel in Megaworld’s crown, boasts 28 multinational companies and over 56,000 employees across seven premium office towers.

The presence of JPMorgan Chase, occupying two custom-built towers, exemplifies the tailored solutions Megaworld provides to meet the unique needs of its tenants.

Uptown Bonifacio hosts multinational companies including Google, Accenture, Carelon, and JPMorganChase, its biggest office tenant in its Taguig township.

Other global giants like Google, Accenture, and Carelon further enhance Uptown Bonifacio’s status as a premier business hub, attracting a diverse range of high-profile companies.

The strategic location and high-quality infrastructure contribute significantly to its appeal.

McKinley West: Dynamic and fast-growing

McKinley West, situated conveniently near McKinley Hill, is a rapidly expanding business district within its upscale 34.5-hectare community. It hosts 18 companies across eight office towers, employing over 16,000 professionals.

Key tenants such as FactSet, Telus, and Teleperformance demonstrate McKinley West’s appeal as a dynamic and fast-growing business destination.

Its strategic location and modern infrastructure contribute to its attractiveness for both established and emerging companies.

Leading the way in sustainable development

Megaworld’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its 18 LEED-certified buildings across its three BGC townships.

McKinley Hill boasts four LEED Gold-certified buildings, while Uptown Bonifacio features seven LEED-certified office towers.

McKinley West leads in the number of LEED-certified buildings among the three, demonstrating Megaworld’s dedication to creating energy-efficient and eco-friendly workspaces.

This commitment to sustainable development not only benefits the environment but also enhances the long-term value proposition for businesses.

It shows a forward-thinking approach that resonates with environmentally conscious companies. The emphasis on sustainability is a key differentiator in the competitive market.

Megaworld’s vision for Bonifacio Global City isn’t just a blueprint for growth—it’s the future of business in Manila, built on innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled success.

