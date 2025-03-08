Wilcon goes beyond 100: A grand opening in Tuba, Benguet

The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by (From left)Wilcon Depot VP for Project Sales Mr. Alen Alban, Davies Paints Philippines Vice President International & Modern Retail Sales Mr. Donald Magbayao, Wilcon Depot AVP for Sales and Operations Mr. Francis Lazaro, President and CEO Ms. Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, Municipality of Tuba, Benguet Municipal Mayor Hon. Clarita P. Sal-ongan, Wilcon Depot SEVP and COO Ms. Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Municipality of Tuba, Benguet Municipal Vice Mayor Hon. Maria L. Carantes, Boysen Paints VP Sales and Operations Mr. Justin Ongsue, Kohler Philippines Country Manager Mr. Pio Gutierrez, HCG Distributorship Manager Mr. Paul Wu.

MANILA, Philippines — Wilcon marks a strong start to 2025 with the grand opening of its latest branch in Tuba, Benguet on March 7. This new store strengthens Wilcon’s presence in the province, following the successful launch of its first Benguet branch in La Trinidad in September 2024.

With this expansion, Wilcon Depot continues to bring high-quality home improvement and construction solutions closer to more communities in Northern Luzon.

Located at the gateway to Baguio City, Tuba is known for its rich natural resources and growing economic potential. This strategic location allows Wilcon Depot to cater not only to Tuba residents but also to the surrounding areas, ensuring accessibility to top-tier building and finishing materials.

Wilcon’s commitment to uplifting local communities is evident through its partnership with Baguio City in the Adopt-A-Park program, which was officially signed in November 2024. This initiative aligns with Wilcon’s advocacy for sustainability and community development, reinforcing its role as a trusted industry leader.

With the opening of Wilcon Depot Tuba, Benguet, homeowners and industry professionals can now have access to a vast selection of top-quality home improvement products. From world-class tiles, sanitary ware, plumbing essentials, to premium hardware, tools, furniture, and appliances, the store offers everything needed to elevate any space.

Wilcon Depot proudly showcases its exclusive and trusted brands, including P.Tech, known for durable building materials; Hamden, offering cutting-edge kitchen appliances; Heim, a go-to brand for stylish home furniture and decor; Alphalux, specializing in innovative lighting solutions; Pozzi, a trusted name in sanitaryware; Hills, providing high-performance hand and power tools; and Rubi, a top choice for tiling solutions.

For the tile selections, Wilcon features globally renowned brands, including Spanish tiles from Emigres, Rocersa and STN Ceramica; Asian tiles from Arte Ceramiche, Saigres, and Verona Tiles; and Italian tiles from Energie Ker, Gardenia Orchide and Novabell.

Beyond offering premium products, Wilcon Depot Tuba is designed to provide an exceptional shopping experience through its organized store layout, dedicated Tiles, Sanitary Ware, Home Living, DIY sections, and immersive product displays. Customers can also enjoy value-added services such as free design consultation with their 3D Design Hub and the Wilcon Depot Loyalty Program, rewarding loyal shoppers with exclusive perks and discounts through the My Wilcon App.

As Wilcon Depot continues its mission to be the Filipinos’ go-to partner in building, improving, and transforming homes. This newest store stands as proof to its commitment to nationwide expansion beyond 100 and customer satisfaction.

All these premium selections are now available at Wilcon Depot's 101st store in Tuba, Benguet, bringing world-class home improvement closer to the heart of the Cordilleras.

Start to Do it with Wilcon! Visit Wilcon Depot Tuba, Benguet, located at Begis, Poblacion, Tuba, Benguet, open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers may also visit shop.wilcon.com.ph for your home improvement needs.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. You can also subscribe to and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Wilcon Depot is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.