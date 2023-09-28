Smart rolls out prepaid and postpaid eSIM offers via digital delivery; sets the pace for eSIM adoption in PH

Smart provides Filipinos with an environment-friendly and sustainable option with its eSIM production.

MANILA, Philippines — Following its pioneering launch of the Philippines’ first-ever prepaid embedded SIM or eSIM in July 2023, mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) continues to set the pace for its wider adoption in the country by making both prepaid and postpaid eSIM offers conveniently available via digital delivery.

This means mobile users may now simply order their Smart Prepaid eSIM or Smart Postpaid eSIM at the Smart Online Store and have it conveniently delivered to their email instantly.

Upon receiving their prepaid or postpaid eSIM, users only need to scan the unique QR code and then register it after activation to start enjoying data, call and text services on Smart’s award-winning mobile network.

The Smart Online Store is easily accessible on any mobile or web browser, so users won’t have to download and log in to a separate app just to order their eSIM. It also accepts a wide range of payments, such as Maya, GCash, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, JCB, SPay and DragonPay.

Widest and most flexible eSIM options

By introducing the digital delivery option for the Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid eSIM via the Smart Online Store, the mobile services arm of PLDT Inc. is providing users with a faster and easier way to avail of their eSIMs wherever they are.

Meanwhile, Smart will continue to cater to customers who prefer their prepaid eSIM on printed cards by making this version available in strategic areas, including international and local airports, Smart Stores, Smart flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee and accredited retailers. Moreover, postpaid customers may also sign up for and get their eSIMs personally at Smart Stores nationwide.

“We are glad to blaze the trail for the Philippines’ first prepaid eSIM, and we are encouraged by the warm response of Filipino mobile users who have availed of it to live the Smart life and finally experience our superior mobile network services,” said Alex Caeg, head of consumer business - individual at Smart.

“Today we are enabling more mobile users to get hold of an eSIM with the widest and most flexible options in the market: whether they prefer prepaid or postpaid, whether they want the digital version or the printed card version, whether they want to order via the Smart Online Store or purchase it personally at their trusted retailer, and however they want to pay for it,” added Caeg.

Complete with data, calls and texts

Smart offers its Prepaid eSIM for only P99, which is inclusive of up to 21GB free data, plus 30 mins All-Net Calls and 100 All-Net Texts, enabling users to quickly connect online and communicate with loved ones and friends from the get-go.

On the other hand, mobile users can get their Smart Postpaid eSIM starting at SIM-Only Plan 999, which comes with Unli 5G for 12 months; Unli All-Net Mobile Calls and Texts; Unli Landline Calls, and a Netflix Mobile Plan subscription for 12 months.

Compatible with the latest eSIM-capable handsets of Apple, Google, Huawei and Samsung, among other device brands, the Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid eSIM offer a hassle-free experience for mobile users. As there is no physical SIM card, eSIM users will not have to worry about the lack of a SIM slot in their device or losing and even damaging their physical SIM.

Moreover, the eSIM enables users to enjoy multiple lines even if they only have one physical SIM slot in their handset, such as Apple devices. With the eSIM, they may now conveniently switch between two or more accounts or SIM profiles on their iPhone.

Smart’s digital delivery option also allows inbound foreign tourists and returning Overseas Filipino Workers and Balikbayans to conveniently order their Smart Prepaid eSIM ahead of their trip and simply activate it upon their arrival to enjoy data, call and text services at local rates, which are significantly lower than roaming rates.

Drive towards sustainability

Smart’s push to make eSIMs accessible to as many customers as possible is part of the PLDT Group's commitment to aligning business with sustainability strategies under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals (UNSDGs).

Through its eSIM offers, Smart provides Filipinos with an environment-friendly and sustainable option as eSIM production creates less waste by reducing the need for plastics and electronics. The digital delivery of eSIMs also significantly lessens the company's carbon and logistics footprint.

Learn more about the Smart Prepaid eSIM at https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/eSIM and Smart Postpaid Plans at https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Smart Communications.