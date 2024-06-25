Aivee Clinic & Teoxane ‘Filling’ you softly

During his brief remarks after the Aivee Clinic was awarded its fifth consecutive Teoxane Most Dynamic Award as the leading user of Teosyal fillers, Dr. Z Teo said, “I think I just want to just tackle the elephant in the room.”

Hmmm, what elephant?

“I want to just have a few words about fillers because I think right now there’s a lot of bad press going around about fillers. (Some) are so scared of their faces being too big and overfilled, a little bit scary, right? So I think I just want to just tackle the elephant in the room,” Dr. Z began.

But! “Fillers, if done right by the right people, by the right doctors, with the right products, can give a very nice, natural result,” he said firmly, as firm as a sagging cheek becomes after the right amount of fillers by the right doctor.

“And Teoxane for me has one of the best fillers in the market,” he declared.

Dr. Aivee Aguilar-Teo, for her part, said being worthy of awards and the trust of patients fills her heart with gratitude. But it comes with a lot of hard work.

“Receiving awards is not something one achieves without a lot of hard work. This includes a lot of late nights. Working 24 hours, sometimes. Working seven days a week. And really trying to improve our craft. We travel a lot in between busy commitments, just to keep ourselves abreast of the latest injectables, the latest techniques that are available in the world,” Dr. Aivee said after she and Z received their award from Nikki Tang, CEO of Teoxane’s exclusive Philippine distributor DMark Beauty.

Is Teoxane a Teo-owned brand?

“I like the product. I don’t own it. I wish I did, but I don’t,” Dr. Z said.

“I think the reason why we have been using Teoxane in the Aivee Clinic is because it has proven to give consistent, good, dynamic results,” he stressed.

Why “dynamic?”

“It’s because we like fillers that can move with your face, right? Because the last thing you want is to put the filler in there and the filler looks like it’s sticking out onto your cheeks. And then you look like you have two apples walking around. Now, what we like about Teoxane is, because of its technology, it’s able to move with the muscle. Our face is made of muscle, skin, tissue, bone, right? And when we move, it has to have a very natural dynamic.”

Nikki Tang thanked the Teos “for remaining steadfast in our collaboration.”

“You have really left a mark in the beauty aesthetic industry and you’ve been helping make a difference with beautiful people, inside out. This is truly a big milestone for both our companies, DMark beauty and Aivee Clinic. You helped us put forward the most innovative anti-aging and beauty solutions in our country. So, it has been five years – straight in a row – and I’m very honored to present this award to you.”

Dr. Z said he and Aivee have researched “intensively and extensively through the years to really put the best products in the Aivee Clinic.”

“So that whoever comes into the Aivee clinics can be confident that what they’re getting is top of the line, premium, and really the best in market. So, we are just so proud that we have been number one for the past five years. And we didn’t even know. I mean, sometimes the best awards are when you don’t actually know, right? But you just do it because you really believe in the product and you like it.”

In a chat on the sidelines of the Aivee’s fifth award as the number-one user of Teoxane, a colleague casually asked if some clients overdo treatments, not just fillers.

Without batting a lash, Dr. Z said yes, and they gently give advice to the client when the time comes that she/he no longer needs additional beauty treatments. For them, it’s sincerely not all about money. It’s about making the patient look good, not just to herself but to the world.

