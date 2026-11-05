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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.970

The Philippine Star
November 5, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:62.970

1$:62.970 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:64.025

1$:64.025

8 days ago
1$:64.025
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:64.170

1$:64.170

9 days ago
1$:64.170
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.520

1$:63.520

14 days ago
1$:63.520
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.850

1$:63.850

7 days ago
1$:63.850
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:63.950

1$:63.950

10 days ago
1$:63.950 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.615

1$:63.615

11 days ago
1$:63.615 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw

1$:63.615

13 days ago
1$:63.615
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.361

1$:63.361

October 21, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:63.361
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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