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Forex & Stocks

1$:64.025

The Philippine Star
October 28, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:64.025

1$:64.025 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

1$:63.615

5 days ago
1$:63.615
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.361

1$:63.361

7 days ago
1$:63.361
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.870

1$:62.870

14 days ago
1$:62.870
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.520

1$:63.520

6 days ago
1$:63.520
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.985

1$:62.985

12 days ago
1$:62.985 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:63.090

1$:63.090

9 days ago
1$:63.090
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.985

1$:62.985

10 days ago
1$:62.985 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.060

1$:63.060

13 days ago
1$:63.060
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.800

1$:62.800

October 13, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.800
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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