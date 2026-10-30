^

Forex & Stocks

1$:63.740

The Philippine Star
October 30, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:63.740

1$:63.740 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.800

1$:62.800

October 13, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.800
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.090

1$:63.090

10 days ago
1$:63.090
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.775

1$:62.775

October 1, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.775
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.870

1$:62.870

October 14, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.870
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.801

1$:62.801

October 9, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.801 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:63.615

1$:63.615

5 days ago
1$:63.615 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw

1$:63.615

7 days ago
1$:63.615
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.520

1$:63.520

8 days ago
1$:63.520
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.361

1$:63.361

9 days ago
1$:63.361
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:63.090

1$:63.090

11 days ago
1$:63.090
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with