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Forex & Stocks

1$:63.520

The Philippine Star
October 22, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:63.520

1$:63.520 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

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13 days ago
1$:62.801 UP Closing as of 5:00 PM
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1$:62.900

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1$:62.750

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October 7, 2026 - 5:30pm
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