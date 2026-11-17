The Schuman Security and Defense Forum 2026

In today’s interconnected world, mutually beneficial and reliable peace, security and defense partnerships are more needed than ever.

The third edition of the Schuman Security and Defense Forum (Schuman Forum) took place in Brussels on Nov. 17-18. It brought together senior decision makers from more than 85 partner countries, EU member-states, high-level representatives of the European Union (EU), international and regional organizations, as well as leading think tanks and academia.

The Schuman Forum offered valuable inputs about how ongoing and potential peace, security and defense partnerships can respond more effectively to today’s and the future’s most pressing security threats and challenges, while contributing to global peace and security as well as upholding the international rules-based order and multilateralism. Its maritime security agenda included freedom of navigation and the protection of undersea infrastructure; priorities already central to EU-Philippines cooperation.

The task is to now sustain the political engagement and practical support that make our shared principles effective. For the EU and the Philippines, that means carrying our partnership forward through regular dialogue, stronger preparedness and implementation of the agreed support.

In an unsettled world, security is built with partners. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, growing geopolitical competition, pressure on multilateralism and increasing challenges to international law demonstrate that security in one region cannot be separated from security elsewhere. Maritime tensions, cyber threats, foreign information manipulation and risks to critical infrastructure have consequences that extend well beyond national borders. For the European Union, working with partners is essential to protecting the rules on which our own security depends.

For the Philippines, these challenges are particularly tangible. The South China Sea is central to the country’s maritime security, food security and economic prosperity. Filipino fishing communities depend on access to traditional fishing grounds, while the safety of Philippine vessels and their crews remains a matter of national concern. At the same time, the South China Sea is a major international shipping route, connecting European and Asian markets. Any disruption to freedom of navigation or maritime trade would have consequences well beyond the region, affecting supply chains, economic security and international commerce.

The European Union supports the principles that underpin international relations: respect for international law, peaceful settlement of disputes and prohibition of the use of force or coercion. Allowing unilateral actions to undermine these principles would weaken the international order on which both European and Indo-Pacific security depend. The EU therefore continues to uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the legal framework governing all activities in the oceans and seas. The 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award is final and legally binding on the parties to the proceedings and must be fully implemented. Disputes must be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means, in accordance with international law.

For the Philippines, cooperation with the EU provides an opportunity to strengthen its maritime capabilities and international partnerships. For the EU, it means working with a partner whose experience and regional role are important to the wider security of the Indo-Pacific.

The elevation of EU-Philippines relations to an Enhanced Partnership on July 24 through a joint statement signed by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, marks an important step in this direction. It reflects a shared ambition to move beyond established dialogue and translate common interests into more effective cooperation. Foreign and security policy, maritime security, cybersecurity, trade, good governance and the rule of law are central to this more ambitious relationship.

This commitment is already producing concrete results. On July 13, the EU adopted its first-ever assistance measure for the Philippines under the European Peace Facility, worth 15 million euros. The measure, now in the process of being implemented, will support the Armed Forces of the Philippines in strengthening maritime domain awareness through non-lethal equipment and related training. It will help improve monitoring across the country’s maritime zones, strengthen early warning and support more effective coordination among maritime security forces. This is a tangible contribution to the Philippines’ capacity to safeguard its maritime interests and to regional stability.

In May 2026, the EU’s Critical Maritime Routes (CRIMARIO) program organized Exercise Alalayan with the Philippine National Maritime Center. The wider training program, supported by ESIWA+, involved representatives from 31 Philippine ministries and agencies. Participants used the EU-funded Indo-Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) platform to practise coordinating responses to cyber-related maritime incidents and dangerous cargo emergencies. The exercise reinforced the importance of information sharing and coordination across government.

Diplomatic engagement complements this practical work. In September, the EU and the Philippines co-chaired a ministerial meeting on maritime security at the United Nations General Assembly with other partners, in support of the rules-based maritime order.

Protecting ports, shipping routes and undersea cables is a shared priority. At the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs’ September forum on critical maritime infrastructure, the Philippines called for international cooperation and EU CyberNet experts shared European experience on port cybersecurity. More recently, at the fourth Maritime Cooperation Subcommittee between the EU and the Philippines, both sides supported pursuing information sharing on threats to undersea infrastructure and exploring exchanges of technology and best practices. This connects maritime security with cyber resilience and economic security.

The second Security and Defense Dialogue between the EU and the Philippines took place in Manila on Oct. 8 and reinforced this direction through exchanges on regional security, freedom of navigation and critical maritime infrastructure. Together with the Enhanced Partnership, it gives cooperation a stronger political framework and greater continuity. The EU brings experience in maritime cooperation, crisis management and cybersecurity. The Philippines contributes its regional perspective and experience of security challenges. Sustained dialogue and mutual trust help both sides turn shared principles into practical cooperation.

This work contributes to an Indo-Pacific where countries can exercise their rights under international law and pursue their interests peacefully, benefitting our societies, growing together.

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Massimo Santoro is the Ambassador of the European Union to the Philippines.