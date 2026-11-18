BBM’s three ASEAN successes

Donald J. Trump took an 18-hour grueling flight to Manila in a two-country swing of Asia designed to project that the United States is a Pacific power with arms, trade deals, loans and investments to dish out to cooperative partners and strategic allies in Southeast Asia (ASEAN) in particular, and in the Indo-Pacific in general.

The 80-year-old leader of the world’s greatest nation landed at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 and immediately braced himself for a flurry of meetings and talks, diplomatic and strategic. Host Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sensed Trump’s party seemed tired and haggard. Quickly, he dispatched Jollibee fried chicken dinner packs to the US delegation’s hotel, Solaire, where it had reserved a huge block of 800 rooms.

“I asked my staff to have some Jollibee delivered as a late-night snack for you and your delegation,” Marcos told Trump the morning after, in Malacañang, the presidential palace, during bilateral talks and lunch. Jollibee, Marcos said, “has surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity. So we thought that will give you a taste of Manila.”

Trump’s firm assurances of support – in terms of defense, loans, investments and trade deals – are one of the three major successes of Manila’s hosting the Nov. 15-18 49th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits with ASEAN partners in trade, investments and security alliances. “We support our partners and allies 100 percent,” Trump declared. “Call me,” he urged ASEAN’s leaders at the dinner Tuesday.

Bonging Marcos’s two other hosting successes: 1) The world’s first Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), the first region-wide, legally binding digital economy pact that facilitates payments within the region; and 2) Manila has proved nobody beats the Philippines in the hosting game, even if guests include the chiefs of the great powers and power blocs – US, India, Japan, Brazil, Canada, Australia, the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and of course ASEAN. There were no diplomatic snafus, no untoward incidents. Just summitry at its finest.

Credit for part of Manila’s hosting success goes to First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos. She left no stone unturned, literally, in rebuilding the meeting venues – the Philippine International Convention Center, for P2 billion; the Coconut Palace, for P240 million and the sprawling LIKHA exhibition center for meetings, conventions, shopping and cultural shows.

Diplomacy, they say, is not a game of chicken. It requires boldness, braggadocio even.

At Wednesday’s lunch in Malacañang, Trump went true to form. He tried sentimentality. “We reaffirm one of America’s oldest and most important alliances in the Pacific,” he declared. “Generations of Americans and Filipino patriots have served side by side and formed a bond, and it’s a bond formed in blood, defending the sovereignty and liberty of both of our nations. We’ve been there together for a long time. Our people share common history, common values, common interests, common architectural tastes.”

Trump tried flattery. “I love what you’ve done here, a fantastic job,” he told Bonging Marcos. “With this visit, we’re building on these ties that make our partnership even closer, although I don’t imagine it can get much closer because of the relationship that we’ve had for a long time.”

Trump boasted too. “We make the best armaments. We make the best military equipment in the world by far. Or whether you call them, I would say, patriots, THAADs and Tomahawks. Nobody makes offensive weapons as we do. We’re building 21 plants right now. They’re expanding the industrial bases, the military industrial bases expanding capacity tremendously. So you won’t have to wait so long when you order. But we have the Tomahawks, we have everything there is to have. Everybody wants it, and we only deal with friends. We give it to friends. Not a good idea selling good military equipment to the enemy, and we do have enemies. But it’s the finest military, and finest way, the finest military and military equipment.”

Trump recalled that the US has pledged $5 billion in arms assistance to the Philippines.

The night before, in meeting ASEAN’s leaders, Trump praised the Marcos family to high heavens. “I want to thank President Marcos for his beautiful welcome,” he said. “And ASEAN summit, it has become very important all over the world right now. They are talking about your country, you know that, and they are talking about ASEAN.”

“For his (Marcos’s) excellent leadership as chair of ASEAN, this year has been a record year,” Trump told the President. “It’s a true pleasure to be back in the Philippines. I have been here numerous times.”

And I just don’t want to date myself,” Trump looked at smiling Bongbong, “but I know your parents very well. And they were great. I believe in genetics. And they did a good job. You have good genetics; I can tell you that.”

“I just met your son,” Trump related about Bongbong’s eldest, Rep. Sandro Marcos, “He’s a beautiful young man. He’s got a great future. And it’s an honor to meet you, OK? You have done a good job.”

To the other ASEAN leaders at their Tuesday dinner, Trump, the US gave ironclad assurances. “Call me,” he urged them, in case they call Secretary of State Marco Rubio and he is not responsive. “I’ll take your call. I’ll say, Marco, ‘you are fired!’,” he joked.

At the Solaire dinner, Trump extolled America’s amazing trade with ASEAN. “We are setting every record. So right from here in the Philippines to nations across Southeast Asia and throughout the Indo-Pacific, this is one of the world’s most vibrant and productive regions, filled with tremendous potential of great friends of the United States.”

For his part, President Marcos said at his bilateral talks with Trump:

“Our two countries commemorate 80 years of diplomatic relations and 75 years of the Philippines-United States alliance under the Mutual Defense Treaty. But the ties between our peoples go back well over a century in various forms.”

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