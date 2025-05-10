FULL LIST: Local candidates of Malabon City for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — The list of aspirants for local positions in Malabon City's two districts has been made public by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

According to Comelec’s 2025 data, Malabon City has 233,868 registered voters.

The following are the candidates running for positions in Malabon City.

Mayor - Malabon City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. LACSON-NOEL, JAYE (NPC)

2. SANDOVAL, JEANNIE (NP)

Vice-Mayor - Malabon City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. CUNANAN, DADO (PDPLBN)

2. DELA CRUZ, ANGELIKA (NPC)

3. GARCIA, JAP (NUP)

4. NOLASCO, EDWARD (LAKAS)

Member, House of Representatives - Malabon City - Lone District

1. DELA CRUZ, NINONG (PDPLBN)

2. NOEL, BEM LACSON (NPC)

3. ORETA, LENLEN (NUP)

4. SANDOVAL, RICKY (LAKAS)

Councilor - Malabon City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BERNARDO, GERRY (PFP)

2. BORJA, IAN EMMANUEL (NP)

3. CASTILLO, AL CASTE (NPC)

4. DIMAGIBA, EDWIN LACSON (NPC)

5. HIO, TOK (IND)

6. NOEL, NINO LACSON (NPC)

7. ONA, PAYAPA (NP)

8. ORETA, PAULO (PMP)

9. SABARICOS, JOEY (LP)

10. SAN JUAN, CONCON (NPC)

11. TORRES, MARICAR (NP)

12. YAMBAO, LESLIE (UNA)

Councilor - Malabon City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AÑORA, ARCHIE JADE (IND)

2. CABRERA, PAUL JR. (IND)

3. CRUZ, JASPER (LAKAS)

4. CUNANAN, ROM (PDPLBN)

5. DIZON, STAR (NP)

6. DUSARAN, BIG MAMA ERIKA (NPC)

7. GALAURAN, AL NIÑO (PFP)

8. LIM, SONIA (NPC)

9. MACASERO, MOY2PALABOY (PDPLBN)

10. MAÑALAC, ALVIN DABOY (NPC)

11. MAÑALAC, MONAY (PFP)

12. MANZON, ADING (NPC)

13. ORETA, ENZO (NUP)

14. ROQUE, MARK (NPC)

15. VICENCIO, NADJA MARIE (PMP)

16. YANGA, LEN (PFP)

*This is subject to correction.