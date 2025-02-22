^

Nation

Maguindanao del Sur residents surrender rifles to Army

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 5:16pm
Maguindanao del Sur residents surrender rifles to Army
Mayor Suharto Al Wali Mangudadatu and Army Col. Edgar Catu inspect one of the 20 M14 combat rifles surrendered by residents of Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday, February 21, 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Residents of Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur surrendered 20 unlicensed M14 combat rifles to the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade on Friday morning, February 21.

Army Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said on Friday afternoon that the firearms were voluntarily turned in by owners in support of the Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program of the 6th ID and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

The firearms were turned over by owners and local executives to officials of 601st Infantry Brigade during a symbolic rite on Friday morning at the town hall of Datu Abdullah Sangki, in the center of the municipality. 

The 6th ID and Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. of OPAPRU are together implementing the SALW Management Program in Central Mindanao, a regional disarmament campaign complementing Malacañang's peace initiatives in southern provinces and cities.

Gumiran said the 20 assault rifles were surrendered by residents of Datu Abdullah Sangki through the joint intercession of their mayor, Suharto Al Wali Mangudadatu, senior members of their Municipal Peace and Order Council, and the commanding officer of the 601st Infantry Brigade, Col. Edgar Catu.

Units of 6th ID in the adjoining Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces and in Cotabato City had collected more than 700 combat weapons since the 6th ID and the OPAPRU started implementing the SALW Management Program in Central Mindanao in July 2024.

The cache --- comprised of M16 and M14 assault rifles, .30 caliber M1 Garand and Carbine rifles, M60 and .30 caliber machineguns. .38 and .357 Magnum revolvers, .45 and 9 millimeter pistols, B40 anti-tank and 40 millimeter grenade launchers --- is now in the joint custody of the 6th ID and its component-brigades covering the six provinces.

REBELS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
59-year-old housewife emerged as the solo winner of the P314.591-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot on Jan. 5.
Nation
fbtw
University of the Philippines professor in hot water for red-tagging, threats

University of the Philippines professor in hot water for red-tagging, threats

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
A professor of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City will be investigated on accusations of red-tagging...
Nation
fbtw
BOC men eyed in resale of P270 million seized cigarettes

BOC men eyed in resale of P270 million seized cigarettes

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is looking at the possible involvement of some personnel of the Bureau of Customs in...
Nation
fbtw
Dizon, as new DOTr chief, defends EDSA Busway amid calls for its removal
play

Dizon, as new DOTr chief, defends EDSA Busway amid calls for its removal

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has acknowledged the public's need for the EDSA busway weeks after the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
DJ&rsquo;s boyfriend surrenders to NBI

DJ’s boyfriend surrenders to NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The fiancé of disc jockey Jellie Aw surrendered to National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago late...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
453 rounded up in POGO hub raid

453 rounded up in POGO hub raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
At least 453 foreigners and Filipinos were rounded up during a raid on a suspected Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO)...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig school to tighten security

Pasig school to tighten security

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
The Pasig City public high school, whose students figured in a stabbing incident on Thursday, vowed to tighten security measures...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos approves postponement of BARMM elections

Marcos approves postponement of BARMM elections

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a measure postponing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao elections...
Nation
fbtw
Over P12 million worth of cannabis destroyed in remote Benguet town

Over P12 million worth of cannabis destroyed in remote Benguet town

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents burned 34,000 fully grown marijuana shrubs and 45,000 grams of dried marijuana...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao del Sur residents surrender rifles to Army

Maguindanao del Sur residents surrender rifles to Army

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Residents of Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur surrendered 20 unlicensed M14 combat rifles to the Army’s 601st Infantry...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with