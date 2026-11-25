British Chamber, UK AHDB partner in its 9th trade mission

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP), in partnership with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), conducted its annual trade mission to the Philippines on November 19 to 20, marking the ninth visit to the country.

AHDB is represented by its Senior Trade Development Manager Henry Glover, together with a delegation of British meat exporters, namely Warrendale, ABP, Gtek Foods, and Norwest. This year AHDB’s Dairy division, represented by Vice President, Market Development Karen Liao also joined the mission, showcasing British dairy products, signaling a wider agricultural opportunities in the Philippines.

The mission comes amidst the 60-day pork import ban Department Order No. 33 on 7 November 2026 imposing a 60-day temporary suspension of the importation of pork (AHTN codes 0203 and 0206. Previously, the British Chamber urged the government to maintain existing pork import tariff rates through 2028 and carefully assess proposed import restrictions, warning that higher import costs and reduced supply could further burden consumers.

The Philippine headline inflation accelerated to 7.8% in October 2026, up from 7.2% in September, bringing the average inflation rate for January to October to 5.6%. This represents a significant increase from the 1.7% recorded in October 2025.

Meanwhile, national food inflation eased to 6.4% from 6.8% in the preceding month, although it remained substantially higher than 0.2%. Despite the moderation in food inflation, overall price pressures remain elevated compared with 2025, continuing to place strain on household purchasing power and consumer spending.

The country’s domestic pork supply continues to face challenges amid declining hog inventory and the persistent threat of African Swine Fever (ASF). According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country’s swine population fell below nine million heads in the first half of 2026, with preliminary inventory reaching 8.93 million heads from January to June, a 1% decline from the 9.01 million heads recorded during the same period in 2025.

The continued spread of ASF further adds pressure on local hog production. As of 6 November 2026, the number of ASF-positive barangays had increased significantly, reaching 290 in September and 170 in October. These developments highlight the ongoing vulnerability of the domestic swine industry and the challenges in sustaining adequate local pork supply. Against this backdrop, measures that could increase import costs may further constrain market supply and place additional pressure on pork prices and consumer affordability.

In an interview, BCCP Executive Vice Chairman Chris Nelson, “If you look at our trade balance between the two countries, which is now at about 3.1 billion pounds, that's between the two countries, meat and meat preparation is the fourth largest. So, it will definitely have an impact. The British Chamber has worked very hard to develop this business along with AHDB and also supported our Embassy. And I think what's important here is that we keep this going and have a dialogue and to ensure that pork supply remains sufficient, for both the benefit of the consumer and the market.”

The UK-Philippines trade in goods and services reached £3.1 billion in the four quarters to Q2 2026, up 2.9% or £89 million year-on-year. Meat and meat preparations accounted for £28.8 million. UK pork exports to the Philippines totalled 14,667 tonnes, valued at £16.98 million, in the year-to-date period to September 2026. While export volume declined by 0.43% from 14,731 tonnes in the same period in 2025, export value fell by approximately 15.5%.

Amidst elevated inflation, declining domestic hog inventory and continued ASF-related challenges, maintaining stable and competitive meat imports remains important to supporting market supply, mitigating price pressures and safeguarding food security.

The mission reflects the continued engagement of British exporters in the Philippine market, particularly in promoting safe and high-quality meat products, while strengthening commercial relations and fostering long-term partnerships with government agencies and key industry stakeholders.

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