NTC feted for transparency, accountability at PCO 2026 FOI Awards

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has been recognized as Awardee by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Cornerstone Category in the 2026 FOI Awards held at the Sheraton Manila Hotel, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City on Thursday, November 26.

This recognition is conferred by the PCO under the Freedom of Information Cornerstone Category to agencies that demonstrate commitment to transparency, accountability and good governance. The award acknowledges the agency’s efforts to uphold the public’s right to access government information, strengthen responsiveness to information requests, and promote an open and accountable public service.

The NTC was recognized as among the agencies validated as consistently compliant with the FOI program without any existing overdue pending FOI requests between January 31, 2017 and June 30, 2026.

Since 2018, the Commission has been among the Top Requested and Performing Agencies in the electronic FOI (eFOI) Portal. These distinctions underscore the NTC's continuing commitment to responsive public service and the promotion of an open and transparent government. The NTC likewise recognized the unwavering dedication of its designated FOI Receiving Officers who, for three consecutive years, have been given Best FOI Officer among 486 FOI Officers nationwide — a distinction that reflects dedication to public service and the effective implementation of the FOI Program.

Deputy Commissioner Alvin Bernard Blanco, Atty. Kathlyn Jaylou Egipto and Divina Daquioag received the award on behalf of the NTC.

“The NTC honors the principles of good governance and public accountability through its steadfast commitment to the FOI Program — made possible by the collective contributions of our delivery units and the dedicated service of our FOI Officer,” Deputy Commissioner Blanco said.

The NTC's latest recognition reinforces its commitment to the principles of good governance and its continuing support for the national government's transparency initiatives under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The FOI Awards is an annual celebration dedicated to FOI partners, program implementors and stakeholders that have contributed to the FOI Program’s goal of better public service through transparency.

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