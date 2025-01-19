^

Nation

P3.4 million worth of shabu seized in Marawi PDEA operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 19, 2025 | 3:22pm
P3.4 million worth of shabu seized in Marawi PDEA operation
Half a kilo of shabu seized from two traffickers during an entrapment in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, is now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two peddlers during an entrapment operation in Barangay Matampay, Marawi City, on Saturday, January 18.

Gil Cesario Castro, regional director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Sunday, January 19, that two male suspects were arrested in a sting operation assisted by Marawi City officials and Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

The suspects were detained after selling half a kilo of shabu, valued at P3.4 million, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a tradeoff in Barangay Matampay, Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.

Castro added that the operation, which led to the confiscation of the drugs, involved support from the police’s Special Action Force in Marawi City and operatives from various units of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

The PDEA official said the two shabu traffickers, now in detention, will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

LANAO DEL SUR

MARAWI CITY

PDEA
Philstar
