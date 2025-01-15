^

Nation

P3.4-M worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 5:54pm
P3.4-M worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur operation
The two drug dealers arrested in Barangay Poblacion in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two dealers entrapped in Barangay Poblacion in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday, January 14.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Wednesday, January 15, that they are now in custody of the two male suspects who fell in the entrapment operation laid with the help of units of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

Castro said the duo yielded peacefully when they sensed that they had sold half a kilo of shabu, costing P3.4 million, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen in a tradeoff in Barangay Poblacion in Saguiaran.

Local officials in Lanao del Sur told reporters the two dealers who fell in the anti-narcotics sting peddled shabu in different towns in the province and in secluded barangays in the provincial capital, Marawi City.

Castro said he is thankful to local officials in Saguiaran and to Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. for supporting the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects and confiscation from them of P3.4 million worth of shabu.

