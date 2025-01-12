Government work, classes in Davao suspended tomorrow

An undated file photo of a gathering of members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Classes and work in government offices are suspended in this city tomorrow to pave the way for a peace rally of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC).

Up to 500,000 people are expected to attend the INC’s “National Rally for Peace.”

The city council approved a request of the INC to partially close roads from 9 p.m. of Jan. 11 until 7:59 a.m. tomorrow, to allow members of the INC to set up a stage in Rizal Park.

The closure will affect San Pedro, C.M Recto, C. Bangoy, Iñigo, Pelayo, Bolton and Rizal streets.

The council also approved the closure of the Coastal Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow.

The streets of San Pedro, C.M. Recto, C. Bangoy, Iñigo, Pelayo, Bolton, Rizal, Ilustre, Bonifacio and Palma will be closed on the day of the event.

The road closure will be implemented in coordination with the city transport and traffic management office and the public safety and security office.

More than 400 traffic enforcers will be deployed in areas covered by the road closure.

The INC said the rally is expected to draw 300,000 to 500,000 people, mostly from Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Soccsksargen.