Cops seize P600,000 worth of imported cigarettes in Dipolog City

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 4:56pm
Cops seize P600,000 worth of imported cigarettes in Dipolog City
Map of the Zamboanga del Norte showing the location of Dipolog
COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen arrested a smuggler in an entrapment operation on Tuesday afternoon, January 7, in Barangay Minaog, Dipolog City, after he was found in possession of P600,000 worth of imported cigarettes

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, told reporters on Wednesday, January 8, that they are now in the custody of the suspect, entrapped with the help of confidential informants aware of his stockpiling of cigarettes made in Indonesia in his hideout in Purok Tonggo in Barangay Minaog.

Masauding said combined personnel of the Dipolog City Police Office and the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office immediately frisked and cuffed the suspect after selling several reams of his illegal merchandise in a tradeoff laid with the support of local executives.

The police director said the P600,000 worth of imported cigarettes seized from the suspect should be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for disposition.

