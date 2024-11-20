PDEA shuts Lanao del Sur drug den

An agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency examines the shabu and pots planted with marijuana seedlings found in the drug den of six individuals arrested in an entrapment operation in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Nov. 18, 2024.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents clamped down a woman operating a drug den and six others who sold to them P102,000 worth of shabu in a sting in Barangay Panang in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Monday, November 18.

The drug den operator Masigay Tumbaji Daut and her cohorts, Disinon Moda Mabagur, Aliton Tumbaji Daut, Era Daut Orab, Montasir Tumbaji Daut, Maulana Mago Abad and Dioselito Ayson Capucao, are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters on Wednesday, November 20, that Daut and her companions yielded peacefully when they sensed that they had sold shabu to their agents and personnel of units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

PDEA-BARMM agents also found in their drug den in Barangay Panang several pots planted with marijuana seedlings.

Three other drug den operators, Saadudin Mitmug Bagul, John Mark Villasista Tolentino and Jayson Belong Valeria also fell in a PDEA-BARMM entrapment operation just last week in Barangay West Wao in the same municipality.

PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen had seized from them P68,000 worth of shabu in the operation that led to their arrest.