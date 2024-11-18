Kanlaon Volcano spews ash anew

Kanlaon Volcano emits ash for 19 minutes, from 7:20 a.m. to 7:39 a.m., as captured by the Canlaon City Observation Station’s IP camera on Nov. 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island has been spewing ash again in the past two days, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said the ash events occurred from 11:01 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. yesterday as well as from 1:43 p.m. to 2:08 p.m. and 2:29 p.m. to 3:41 p.m. on Saturday.

“This weekend, visual monitors of the Kanlaon Volcano Network recorded 13 ash emission episodes that lasted two minutes to one hour and five minutes, producing plumes that rose 150 to 500 meters above the summit,” Phivolcs said.

State seismologists said up to 55 ash emissions have been recorded in Kanlaon since Oct. 19.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 2 and the current activity at the summit crater may lead to an eruptive unrest and increase in alert level.