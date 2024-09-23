^

Nation

P3.94 million shabu seized in Taguig

Emmanuel Tupas, Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2024 | 12:00am
P3.94 million shabu seized in Taguig
The banned narcotics were seized from a high-value suspect who was arrested in a sting operation in Barangay Ususan around 7 p.m., National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a message on Viber.
MANILA, Philippines — The Southern Police District (SPD) Drug Enforcement Unit confiscated methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu weighing 580 grams and valued at P3.94 million in Taguig City last Saturday night.

The banned narcotics were seized from a high-value suspect who was arrested in a sting operation in Barangay Ususan around 7 p.m., National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a message on Viber.

Nartatez said the 31-year-old suspect, Joshua Samuel Dabu, met with policemen who posed as buyers at a house along Callejon Banal Street for a drug deal.

After accepting P45,000 in marked money as payment for a pack of shabu, Dabu was handcuffed by anti-narcotics agents.

The confiscated shabu has been turned over to the SPD Forensic Unit for further qualitative and quantitative analysis. Dabu is now in the custody of the Taguig City Police.

The suspect is facing charges for alleged possession and sale of dangerous drugs, in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

