Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Kanlaon Volcano exhibits heightened unrest, emitting steam from its crater on Sept. 10, 2024, 5:30 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday warned of possible lahar and related hazards around Mayon Volcano in Albay and Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island amid the heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon and enhanced by tropical storm Bebinca.

At a press conference, PAGASA administrator Nathaniel Servando said the Visayas regional office issued a special weather outlook amid the expected intense rainfall on Negros Island.

“A special weather outlook or weather advisory was issued specific for Kanlaon Volcano and nearby vicinities, considering there are signs of possible eruption based on the report of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs),” Servando said.

Phivolcs recorded at least 17 volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

It added that the volcano emitted 10,880 tons per day of sulfur dioxide.

As of yesterday, the Negros Occidental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 370 people from 157 families in La Castellana town and in Bago, San Carlos and La Carlota cities had moved to safer ground and were staying in different evacuation centers.

In Negros Oriental, at least 423 people from 145 families in Barangays Pula, Masulog, Malaiba and Lumapao in Canlaon City were evacuated from the danger zone.

Classes were also suspended in 25 localities, although government offices remained open.

Flashfloods were reported in San Enrique and Valladolid towns while, the Philippine Coast Guard discouraged fishermen from venturing out to sea.

Carmelo Nochete, Department of Social Welfare and Development regional director for Western Visayas, said the DSWD has P144 million worth of food and non-food items available for Kanlaon response operations.

“We are prepared to immediately respond to the needs of the affected families due to the recently observed unrest of Mt. Kanlaon,” Nochete said.

In Bicol, PAGASA said the entire region experienced 50 to 100 mm of rainfall yesterday.

“Of course, if the rain is strong, it could trigger lahar flows. If there are volcanic materials deposited in the crater of Mayon Volcano, it could go down to the river system and affect the nearby communities particularly within the four-kilometer danger zone,” Servando said.

He added that residents living near both Kanlaon and Mayon should be on alert for the possible effects of heavy rainfall.   - Gilbert Bayoran

