P2-M worth shabu seized in Marawi operation

The P2 million worth of shabu seized from a dealer entrapped in Marawi City on Thursday, April 10, 2025, is now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P2 million worth of shabu from male trafficker who fell in an entrapment operation in Marawi City on Thursday, April 10.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Saturday, April 12, that the suspect yielded peacefully when he discovered that he had sold to non uniformed anti-narcotics agents 300 grams of shabu, costing P2 million, during a tradeoff in Barangay Sabala Manao Proper in Marawi City.

The operation that led to the suspect’s arrest and confiscation from him of P2 million worth of shabu was laid with the help of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., different units in Marawi City of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and personnel of the Army’s 500th Engineering Combat Battalion.

Castro said they have charged the suspect with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-BARMM and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office are cooperating in identifying his contacts in Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.