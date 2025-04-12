2 soldiers dead, companion hurt in Basilan ambush

Army Cpl. Richivie Flores, wounded in ambush in Tuburan, Basilan on Friday, April 12, 2025, is now confined in a hospital

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two members of the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion were killed while another was wounded seriously in an ambush in Tuburan town in Basilan on Friday, April 11.

Officials of the 101st Infantry Brigade, the Tuburan Municipal Police Station and the Basilan Provincial Police Office separately said on Saturday that the two soldiers, Sgt. Reymark Bation at Cpl. Daquipel of the 18th IB, died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

The ambush left their companion, Cpl. Richivie Flores, badly wounded.

The Tuburan Municipal Police Station and the Basilan PPO stated in separate reports to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte that the three soldiers were riding separate motorcycles, en route to somewhere, when they were shot with assault rifles by gunmen positioned along a road in Barangay Lahi-Lahi in Tuburan.

Tuburan is one of the 11 towns in Basilan that also has two cities, Isabela and Lamitan.

Local executives and officials of the Tuburan municipal police had told reporters that the gunmen behind the atrocity managed to escape before responding soldiers, policemen and barangay officials could reach the scene.