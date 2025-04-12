^

Nation

Mindanao radio reporter jailed for extorting P350K from politician

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 3:08pm
Mindanao radio reporter jailed for extorting P350K from politician
Satellite image shows Valencia City in Bukidnon.
Google Earth

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested in Valencia City in Bukidnon on Friday, April 11, a radio reporter after receiving P350,000 from a politician she promised to stop attacking in her program in exchange for the amount.

Local executives, officials of the NBI in Region 10 and the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office confirmed on Saturday, April 12, the entrapment and detention on Friday of Liezel Aniñon Banga, a blocktimer in one of the radio stations in Valencia City, known for her extensive attacks on air against a councilor aspiring for the city’s mayoral seat.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao cities and provinces on Saturday morning stated that Banga was arrested after receiving P350,000 from Guillermo De Asis, whom she reportedly promised to stop attacking via her radio program in exchange for the amount. 

De Asis, a member of Valencia City’s Sangguniang Panglungsod, is aspiring for the city’s mayoral post.

“I decided to ask help from the National Bureau of Investigation after she (Banga) talked to me and promised to stop hitting me if I give her money,” De Asis said.

Members of press clubs in Bukidnon and in Cagayan de Oro City Region 10 and in Kidapawan City in Region 12 said there are talks spreading around stating that Banga was hired by political rivals of De Asis to do commentaries in their station to stir an impression among voters that he is inefficient and corrupt.

Banga reportedly first demanded from De Asis P500,000 cash. De Asis told reporters Banga settled for P350,000 after he explained to her that he could not raise the P500,000 she was asking for.

Local executives, officials of the NBI-10 and the Valencia City police force said Banga was immediately arrested after receiving the amount from De Asis during an entrapment operation in Barangay Lumbo in Valencia City. She is now detained, awaiting prosecution for extortion, according to city officials. 

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Ribbon probes scrapped Masungi project

Blue Ribbon probes scrapped Masungi project

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee yesterday mediated between officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
Nation
fbtw
Palawan candidate faces Comelec scrutiny for free 'Sinagtala' movie screening

Palawan candidate faces Comelec scrutiny for free 'Sinagtala' movie screening

22 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered Palawan congressional candidate Abraham Kahlil "Baham" Mitra to explain...
Nation
fbtw
Marina grounds 4 &lsquo;unsafe&rsquo; vessels

Marina grounds 4 ‘unsafe’ vessels

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Amid an expected surge of passengers traveling this Holy Week, four vessels were suspended for not following safety standards,...
Nation
fbtw

84 Chinese POGO workers repatriated to China

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Up to 84 Chinese caught in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs in the country were repatriated to China yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Sandra Cam, ex-PCSO member, 64

Sandra Cam, ex-PCSO member, 64

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member and jueteng whistle-blower Sandra Cam died on Thursday. She was...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cop, poll bet die in road mishaps

Cop, poll bet die in road mishaps

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
A police officer and a candidate for a municipal council seat died in separate road accidents in Negros Occidental this ...
Nation
fbtw
Philippines, US troops hold pre-Balikatan programs

Philippines, US troops hold pre-Balikatan programs

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Filipino and American soldiers are currently engaged in non-military activities nationwide as part of socio-civic programs...
Nation
fbtw

Kabataang Barangay marks 50th year

16 hours ago
The Kabataang Barangay (KB) will mark its 50th founding anniversary tomorrow with a gathering of former youth leaders from Metro Manila and various provinces who will relive the spirit of service, unity and leadership...
Nation
fbtw
Firearms collected in Central Mindanao presented to Marcos

Firearms collected in Central Mindanao presented to Marcos

By John Unson | 21 hours ago
Officials of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, April 11, more...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos approves grant of safe conduct passes to ex-rebels

Marcos approves grant of safe conduct passes to ex-rebels

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. authorized the granting of safe conduct passes to former members of guerrilla groups with pending...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with