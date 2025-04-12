Mindanao radio reporter jailed for extorting P350K from politician

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested in Valencia City in Bukidnon on Friday, April 11, a radio reporter after receiving P350,000 from a politician she promised to stop attacking in her program in exchange for the amount.

Local executives, officials of the NBI in Region 10 and the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office confirmed on Saturday, April 12, the entrapment and detention on Friday of Liezel Aniñon Banga, a blocktimer in one of the radio stations in Valencia City, known for her extensive attacks on air against a councilor aspiring for the city’s mayoral seat.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao cities and provinces on Saturday morning stated that Banga was arrested after receiving P350,000 from Guillermo De Asis, whom she reportedly promised to stop attacking via her radio program in exchange for the amount.

De Asis, a member of Valencia City’s Sangguniang Panglungsod, is aspiring for the city’s mayoral post.

“I decided to ask help from the National Bureau of Investigation after she (Banga) talked to me and promised to stop hitting me if I give her money,” De Asis said.

Members of press clubs in Bukidnon and in Cagayan de Oro City Region 10 and in Kidapawan City in Region 12 said there are talks spreading around stating that Banga was hired by political rivals of De Asis to do commentaries in their station to stir an impression among voters that he is inefficient and corrupt.

Banga reportedly first demanded from De Asis P500,000 cash. De Asis told reporters Banga settled for P350,000 after he explained to her that he could not raise the P500,000 she was asking for.

Local executives, officials of the NBI-10 and the Valencia City police force said Banga was immediately arrested after receiving the amount from De Asis during an entrapment operation in Barangay Lumbo in Valencia City. She is now detained, awaiting prosecution for extortion, according to city officials.