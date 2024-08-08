3 held for motorcycle theft

Roselle Jane Malong, 35; Rodel Dizon, 40, and McKelvin Caluza, 33, were apprehended in Barangay Commonwealth at around 9:45 p.m., National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a message on Viber.

MANILA, Philippines — Three suspected thieves were arrested after they put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace a motorcycle they had allegedly stolen in Quezon City on Tuesday.

The suspects and their two cohorts allegedly stole the motorcycle of a Grab driver, who later found the motorcycle for sale on the social media platform.

Acting on the victim’s complaint, operatives of the Quezon City Police District apprehended the suspects in an entrapment operation.

Police recovered two motorcycles and marked money.

The suspects are being held on charges of violating Republic Act 10883.

A manhunt is underway for the suspects’ cohorts.