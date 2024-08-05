Baste calls Davao City region cop chief liar

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte has continued his tirades against Davao region police director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, this time calling the general a professional liar.

In his program Basta Dabawenyo, Duterte reacted to Torre’s statement that he would not dignify the mayor’s remark as he is a professional police officer.

Earlier, Duterte also threatened to slap Torre, who brushed aside the statement.

“You are really a professional liar,” said Duterte, who was furious over the reshuffle implemented at the Davao City police without his knowledge.

“You are jeopardizing a city of probably about more or less two million people. What do you expect, (that I will be happy with the) administrative movement (that you did here in) Davao, (when it was not) warranted and (was done) without consultation?” the mayor said.

Duterte said that if Torre is truly a professional, the general should have provided the theoretical framework for the police reorganization that the mayor was asking from him.

“If you are a professional, first you respond. What I asked from you – (a) theoretical framework, because you have a conclusion, you justified the movement in the Davao City police,” Duterte said.

He told Torre to present a comparative analysis and case study that may justify the police reshuffle.

“If you are a professional, answer me. If you are not, shut up,” Duterte said.

He denied Torre’s statement that the reports of the Davao City police had been manipulated to show that the crime rate in the city is low.

Duterte said the city attained its present peace and order status due to the collective efforts of the residents and local officials.

“They cannot smear the city’s image because we know that we are not fabricating our situation. We have been working hard for it for a long time,” he said.