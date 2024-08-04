^

Police, Army probe ambush of Maguindanao del Sur vice mayor, aide

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 4:04pm
Police, Army probe ambush of Maguindanao del Sur vice mayor, aide
Vice Mayor Mayor Roldan Benito and his security aide both got killed in an ambush in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday afternoon.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen and Army intelligence agents are cooperating in putting a closure to the ambush of the vice mayor of South Upi in Maguindanao del Sur and his security aide last Friday.

Brig. Prexy Tanggawhon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, separately told reporters on Sunday that they have enlisted the help of local officials in identifying the gunmen behind the attack that left South Upi Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and his private bodyguard, Weng Marcos, both dead.

Benito’s spouse, Analyn, and a minor, Joseph Mutia, were wounded in the attack.

The victims were together in a pick-up truck, on their way to the center of Barangay Pandan from the town proper of South Upi, when their attackers, armed with assault rifles and positioned along the route, opened fire as they got close.

Barangay officials had told reporters that Benito and Marcos, both wounded in the initial gunbursts, got out of their vehicle and tried to crawl away to divert the attention of their attackers and prevent them from getting close to their companions inside.

The gunmen approached Benito and Marcos and finished them off with more rifle shots before they scampered away. 

Ethnic Teduray leaders in South Upi had assured of their support efforts of the police and military to identify their killers for prosecution. Benito and Marcos both belonged to the indigenous Teduray community.

