^

Nation

Agents seize P1.3-M worth of shabu in Cotabato City operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 5:54pm
Agents seize P1.3-M worth of shabu in Cotabato City operation
The P1.3 million worth shabu seized from peddler Najer Cosain Arumpac by anti-narcotics agents on July 16, 2024 shall be used as evidence in prosecuting him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a dealer operating in three cities and two provinces who fell in an entrapment operation in Cotabato City on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Najer Cosain Arumpac, now in the custody of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, is known to local executives as an itinerant large-scale shabu dealer who has networks in Marawi City, in Iligan City, in the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte and in at least nine of the 37 barangays in Cotabato.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters on Thursday that Arumpac was immediately arrested and detained after selling 200 grams of shabu, costing P1.3 million, to their non-uniformed agents in a tradeoff in Barangay Poblacion 5 here.

Castro said the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Arumpac and confiscation from him of P1.3 million worth of shabu was assisted by units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region under Brig Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn.

Members of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council, led by Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., and local executives in Maguindanao del Norte helped them plot the sting that led to the arrest of Arumpac, according to Castro.

vuukle comment

BARMM

COTABATO

ILIGAN CITY

LANAO DEL SUR

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE

PDEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manila sea level rising by 2.6 cm/year &ndash; study

Manila sea level rising by 2.6 cm/year – study

By Bella Cariaso | 7 hours ago
The sea level in Manila has been increasing by about 2.6 centimeters per year from an average rate of 1.3 millimeters per...
Nation
fbtw
Cavite City declares state of calamity due to massive fire

Cavite City declares state of calamity due to massive fire

1 day ago
Cavite City declared a state of a calamity on Tuesday after homes of more than 900 families were destroyed in a massive ...
Nation
fbtw
Honey to Isko: Reconsider mayoral run

Honey to Isko: Reconsider mayoral run

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said yesterday she hopes her predecessor, Isko Moreno, would reconsider his plan to stage...
Nation
fbtw
Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in Para&ntilde;aque

Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in Parañaque

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The four foreign nationals are facing deportation following their arrest for charges of undesirability, according to the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
6,256 cops face raps under Marcos Jr.

6,256 cops face raps under Marcos Jr.

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Over 6,200 erring police officers have been slapped with administrative cases under the administration of President Marcos,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Worker tagged in P1 million warehouse theft slain

Worker tagged in P1 million warehouse theft slain

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A manhunt is underway for those who shot dead a construction worker, who was linked to a P1-million warehouse theft, in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Luzon grid on yellow alert anew

Luzon grid on yellow alert anew

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
After more than a month, the Luzon grid was placed under yellow alert again yesterday due to the forced outage of a 417-megawatt...
Nation
fbtw

Tagaytay hotel slay suspect surrenders

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A dismissed employee of a hotel in Tagaytay, Cavite where an Australian and two Filipino guests were found dead, has surrendered to authorities.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Alert Level 3 on Kanlaon possible&rsquo;

‘Alert Level 3 on Kanlaon possible’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
If the present abnormal condition of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros persists, state volcanologists may be obliged to raise the...
Nation
fbtw
Fake government IDs seized in Cebu

Fake government IDs seized in Cebu

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Hundreds of counterfeit taxpayer’s identification number and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. cards were seized in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with