^

Nation

Suspected killer indicted for animal cruelty in dog Killua case

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 12:39pm
Suspected killer indicted for animal cruelty in dog Killua case
The left photo shows Killua, a three-year-old labrador-golden retriever, while alive. The right photo shows Killua's lifeless body.
Facebook / Vina Rachelle

MANILA, Philippines — The village watchman accused of killing Killua, the three-year-old labrador-golden retriever in Bato, Camarines Sur, has been indicted, according to an animal welfare group.

In a three-page resolution, Prosecutor Wilhenry Villar of the Provincial Prosecution Service-Iriga City found sufficient grounds to charge Anthony Solares, the barangay tanod implicated in the dog's death, with a violation of Republic Act 8495 or the Animal Welfare Act.

"This means the case is now People of the Philippines vs Anthony Solares and the trial will soon begin," the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said on Facebook.

The resolution drew comparisons to a historic 1855 legal argument by American lawyer George Vest.

Quoting Vest, Villar said in his resolution, "When a neighbor killed his client's dog, the neighbor took the life of more than just a pet – he killed an important family member."

While Solares was not charged under the RA 9482 or Anti-Rabies Act for dog-meat trading, he faces potential penalties of up to three years imprisonment and fines up to P250,000 if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act.

Solares killed Killua in Barangay Sta. Cruz in Bato on March 17, claiming that the dog was aggressive and had allegedly bitten people.

PAWS refuted Solares’ claims, saying footage of a closed-circuit television camera showed him chasing and hitting the dog multiple times in the head.

Vina Rachelle Arazas, Killua's fur parent, shared on Facebook that she discovered his lifeless body inside a sack. 

An examination conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry later on revealed that Killua tested positive for rabies.

The animal welfare group previously argued that there are humane ways to deal with aggressive dogs, which include calling the city veterinarian office.

"No one is above the law. Those who harm animals also pose a threat to people and society as a whole. Reporting such crimes and pursuing legal action is vital in preventing further violence and creating a safe world for animals and humans," PAWS said.

"Improvement of our laws is ideal but no amount of lobbying for laws will lead to the prosecution of animal offenders if there is no criminal complaint filed by witnesses of animal abuse. PAWS is ready to support and stand by concerned citizens who take action and file these complaints," it added.

Dubbed #JusticeForKillua, the killing of the dog gained national attention and sparked widespread public outrage, particularly among animal lovers and advocates of animal rights in the Philippines. — with reports by Emmanuel Tupas and Bella Cariaso 

vuukle comment

ANIMAL ABUSE

ANIMAL CRUELTY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Only one barangay remains livable in Baguio&rsquo;

‘Only one barangay remains livable in Baguio’

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
Only one among the city's 128 barangays remains livable, a study on livability conducted by the City Planning Development...
Nation
fbtw
Cleaner finds P1 million hidden in used socks at NAIA

Cleaner finds P1 million hidden in used socks at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
A cleaner at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 found a pair of used socks that contained $18,800 (approximately...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Sex orgy organizer&rsquo; charged for selling party drugs

‘Sex orgy organizer’ charged for selling party drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against a businessman, said to be an organizer of sex orgies among his clients, who was...
Nation
fbtw
PNP makes permit renewal easier for gun owners

PNP makes permit renewal easier for gun owners

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The renewal of firearm licenses will soon be convenient for gun owners as the Philippine National Police is set to launch...
Nation
fbtw
Legarda seeks Senate probe on child rapes

Legarda seeks Senate probe on child rapes

By Mark Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Sen. Loren Legarda has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the rising number of child rape cases in the country.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

BAI confirms Philippines first Q fever case

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has confirmed the country’s first case of Q fever disease from samples taken from goats imported from the United States.
Nation
fbtw
Residents outside Kanlaon danger zone allowed to go home

Residents outside Kanlaon danger zone allowed to go home

By Gilbert Bayoran | 14 hours ago
Displaced residents outside Kanlaon Volcano's 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone in La Castellana town in Negros Occidental...
Nation
fbtw
3 cops charged for mauling colleague in Isabela

3 cops charged for mauling colleague in Isabela

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Three policemen were charged for violating the anti-hazing law after mauling a rookie officer in Angadanan, Isabela last...
Nation
fbtw
PCG member hurt in Basilan gun attack dies

PCG member hurt in Basilan gun attack dies

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
A 26-year-old Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) member wounded in a gun attack in Lamitan City on Thursday died in a hospital in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with