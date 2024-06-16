^

Nation

No plate, no travel policy for trikes set in Quezon City

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2024 | 12:00am
No plate, no travel policy for trikes set in Quezon City
Motorists endure traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA in Pasay on June 15, 2024 due to the road reblocking.
Ryan Baldemor / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will implement a “no plate, no travel” policy for tricycles in Quezon City to weed out colorum vehicles.

The LTO said it was able to address the backlog of nearly 3,000 license plates for members of Quezon City’s Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Associations (TODAs) last month.

“With all the license plates distributed to all tricycles being used in public transport in Quezon City, the LTO will presume that tricycles with no license plates but are being used in transporting passengers in Quezon City are colorum or operating illegally,” LTO chief Vigor Mendoza said.

Quezon City would serve as a pilot area of the agency’s stricter road safety and anti-colorum measures that will soon be rolled out nationwide, he said.

Mendoza said the LTO will also strictly implement road rules for four-wheeled vehicles, noting that the agency was able to address the license plate backlog for such vehicles last month.

He said the LTO still faces challenges in getting the plates from car dealers to their clients. He urged dealers and motorists to do their part.

