Oil spill along Magallanes-Skyway hurt motorists due to slippery roads

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 4:18pm
Aftermath of Magallanes-Skyway oil spill on March 9, 2024.
Released / Metropolitan Manila Development Authority; Video grabbed from Kwinces Krishia Gutierrez and Alexander Dimayacyac

MANILA, Philippines — A truck loaded with coconut oil rammed into one of the Skyway posts on Saturday morning, resulting in slippery roads that injured multiple motorcycle riders and passengers.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the oil tanker collided and spilled its contents on Osmeña Highway, directly in front of the Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PHILSCA) southbound, occurring at approximately 7 a.m.

"Oil Tanker towed and brought to Skyway Impounding Area in Bicutan; cleared as of 11:50 a.m.," said the MMDA, with their enforcers assisting.

 

 

A fire truck from Pasay City, an MMDA fire truck and an MMDA rescue vehicle were reportedly present at the scene.

In a video, officials can be observed attending to the truck, simultaneously dispersing a sand-like material on the road to conceal the spilled oil.

 

 

Medics attend to multiple injuries

Social media users posted their experience of the incident, with images showing motorists lying on the ground in pain.

Philstar.com was able to interview Kwinces Krishia Gutierrez, one of the individuals affected by the oil spill, who sustained injuries and bruising. According to her, she was a passenger of the motorcycle taxi Joyride at the time.

"I was one of those who fell [on the concrete] a while ago. I had a few scratches and brusies around my hips," she said in Filipino, saying that a medic approached her when it happened at EDSA Magallanes flyover.

"I asked the medic if there were already many of us [who crashed]. The person said there were plenty. The truck reportedly figured in an accident at around 7 a.m. but mine happened already at 10 a.m."

 

 

Gutierrez said that there were no precautions and that many were left unaware of the situation as it was happening.

Alexander Dimayacyac was also one of those who wiped off coconut oil residue on his motorcycle's tires, saying that the road was very slippery.

He was also seen in a video talking to a fellow motorcycle rider who was hurt during the oil spill.

"Oil Spill Alert???????????? North bound from Nicols to Magallanes. Let's all take precaution since the roads are slippery due to the tanker truck," he said.

 

 

The MMDA has not provided information on the number of injuries resulting from the spill, stating that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Skyway authorities.
 
The Skyway O&M Corp. earlier said that the incident caused heavy traffic in both the Magallanes southbound and northbound area, with its tail end reaching approximately 1 kilometer in length at around 7:37 a.m.

