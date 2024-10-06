Ex-TESDA chief files COC for Maguindanao del Norte governor

COTABATO CITY — The former executive director of the Technical Skills and Development Authority on Friday, October 4, filed certificate of candidacy for governor of the fledgling Maguindanao del Norte province.

Suharto Mangudadatu, who also served as governor of Sultan Kudarat in Region 12 for three consecutive terms prior to his transfer of residency in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte, is the figurehead of the Al Ittihad, a regional political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Mangudadatu was with his spouse, the reelectionist Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu, and their sons when he filed his certificate of candidacy at a COC filing site of the Commission on Elections in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Maguindanao del Norte covers more than 10 towns carved out from the old Maguindanao province in 2022 through an enabling measure promulgated by the 80-member Bangsamoro parliament.

Political leaders supporting Suharto’s bid for the gubernatorial seat of Maguindanao del Norte were at the COC filing site too as he filled out Comelec forms needed for his candidacy as governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

They separately told reporters that Suharto has extensive experience in governance and that he had done a lot in improving security and the investment climate in Sultan Kudarat while he was governor of the province.

Suharto is also one of the leaders of the BARMM Grand Coalition or BGC, which is a regional political bloc led by him and his governor-wife, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. and Rep. Mujiv Hataman of Basilan.